Son is sick in prison, US citizen Surati Jokowi asks for the right to treatment





TEMPO.CO, Yogyakarta – A middle-aged American woman, Roselind Beasley, came to the post office in Yogyakarta to send a letter to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi, Monday April 12, 2021. Roselind is the mother of condemned drug case in the United States Christian Beasley, who since December 16, 2020 has been detained at Karanganyar (Lapas) penitentiary, Nusakambangan, Central Java. Beasley was convicted of the case narcotics type of hashish with 5.7 grams of evidence and sentenced to eight years in prison. The prisoner was transferred to the prison Nusakambangan is being treated for symptoms of kidney and bladder disease. “Through this letter to President Jokowi, I only hope that my child will be able to receive medical treatment for his illness as recommended by the doctor,” said Roselind, accompanied by lawyer Cristian Beasley, Tommy Harahap at the post office in Yogyakarta. Roselind said her son had in fact suffered from a bladder tract since being held in Bangli Prison in Bali. On December 8, 2020, her son received a referral from a Bali urologist to check his bladder with a CT scan. On the doctor’s recommendation, Roselind also sent a letter to the regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Ministry of Law and Human Rights) Central Java requested that her child be allowed to have a CT scan of his bladder and it was approved in early January 2021. However, after obtaining the permit from the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of Central Java and forwarding it to Karanganyar Prison, Nusakambangan, it turns out that until April, he was not followed. Finally, the Beasley family contacted Nusakambangan Prison again by teleconference on March 25, 2021. The Beasleys were again asked to complete the form as a requirement for the exam, and the Beasleys had responded to the completeness by email. However, the examination for Beasley remained unplanned. “We just continue to be disengaged, even though permission (check the CT scan for Beasley) from the Department of Law and Human Rights has been obtained,” Roselind said, who feared her child’s illness might be. ‘aggravates and threatens his life. . Christian Beasley’s lawyer Tommy Harahap said that before his client was transferred to Nusakambangan Prison from Bangli Bali Prison, he received intensive care from a urologist at the Royal Bali Hospital , Denpasar, Bali. Beasley’s medical records were last at that time, he had to undergo a low-radiation 4 mSv helical stonography. “We are prepared to follow established procedures so that our clients can obtain their rights to receive medical treatment and treatment, including whether they have to pay for themselves,” Tommy said. Tommy said Beasley’s medical treatment was considered important because he had complained to his family that he was experiencing excruciating pain in his stomach and back. “There were also stones and signs of infection in the kidneys and urinary tract,” Tommy said. By letter to the president Jokowi That said, he hopes his client will be able to seek treatment soon.







