Losing all hope that the union can survive Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson





The union is not in danger (Union in danger while the Prime Minister speaks only for England, warns a former civil servant, April 12). He’s a political Norwegian blue parrot, nailed to his perch but clearly, to any rational observer, an ex-union. Hitler and Napoleon failed, but Boris Johnson will go down in history as the man who destroyed the United Kingdom. Tony Blair and John Major have warned that a poorly managed Brexit would be disastrous for the Good Friday deal. Johnson and his supporters opted for an extreme form of Brexit, deciding to leave the customs union and the EU’s single market, from which the current catastrophe in Northern Ireland followed directly, predictably and inevitably. There is a good chance that a referendum will result in a vote for Irish reunification during the life of this Parliament. In Scotland there is not a single politician who can credibly advocate for the union. Late, politicians talk about new constitutional arrangements to meet Scottish aspirations. After the violation of international and British law by this government, the most blatantly corrupt, ruthless and incompetent in more than 100 years, no one in Scotland, or elsewhere for that matter, will trust what Johnson says. He brilliantly argued that there was no alternative to Scottish independence.

John cookson

Bournemouth, Dorset The Conservative and Unionist Party should be renamed perhaps retaining Con in its title to reflect the lies that have allowed the government to avoid the simple truth that a hard Brexit would threaten the union by angering one or the other. other community in Northern Ireland, depending on where the border with the EU fell. No wonder Boris Johnson is deeply concerned (report, April 8), because he created this situation. Given its track record of dual treatment, the plan must be to ignore the Irish Sea border and make the EU choose between re-establishing a land border and taking the blame for all possible consequences of this, or allow a flood of unregulated UK products into the EU via Ireland. This would obviously put an end to any remaining confidence in the word of this government.

Adrian cosker

Hitchin, Hertfordshire One of the characteristics of failed states is the hoarding of power by the central government, fearful of ceding it to any group that threatens it. Boris Johnson, having emasculated all opposition in Westminster, expelling refuseniks from the party and marginalizing parliament, will not share this carefully accumulated power with devolved governments that do not share his platform. Northern Ireland will serve as a model for how the government deals with future regional issues. He will increasingly retreat to his Westminster bunker, refusing to engage in any issue that threatens the legitimacy of his rule, instead relying on a media PR campaign to paint a picture that is at odds with reality. The problem is not that of English nationalism, but that of a Prime Minister with dangerously authoritarian instincts.

Derrick joad

Leeds Regarding the claim that Boris Johnson only speaks for England, I don’t agree that he only speaks for part of England. I’m English and he certainly doesn’t speak for me or most of my friends.

Pete Dorey

Bath, Somerset Do you have an opinion on everything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

