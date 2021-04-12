Biden must invoke CAASTA waiver for Russian India S-400 missiles to attack China

On June 8, 2016, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a joint session of Congress. I was in the room as Modi, reflecting on the US-India relationship, said the constraints of the past are behind us and the foundations for the future are firmly in place. Also present, in fact, sitting right behind Vice President Joe Biden of Modiwas. In the years that followed, Biden generally echoed Modis’ positive message.

As far as India is concerned, however, today’s Biden is at a critical juncture. In front of him, he has the opportunity to build more on the Modis foundations of the future in the form of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. But if it gives in to democratic demands to sanction India for its purchase of a Russian defense system, it could undermine all those foundations as well. His imperative Biden is using his presidential powers to defend US-Indian relations.

In March, the Biden administration brought together the leaders of the four countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, India, Japan, Australia and the United States, for a summit on their common priorities. The group, affectionately known as Quad, was originally focused on tackling the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami and was later formalized in 2007. In recent years, however , its priorities have been crystallized by China’s increasingly aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific. Biden alluded to this dynamic in an address to Quad leaders, stressing that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures.

The early emphasis by Biden administrations on the Quad is a welcome sign. Gatherings like the March summit followed by concrete action have the potential to build on the momentum of the past four years. Since 2017, when the Quad relaunched negotiations after years of lull, it has become one of the focal points of the US strategy to counter China.

While Japan and Australia have for the most part been enthusiastic Quad participants, the same cannot be said of India; the world’s largest democracy has long hesitated to align itself with others on the international stage. However, in recent years there has been a nuanced shift in New Delhi towards what is now called strategic autonomy. This new posture appears to be an attempt to strike a balance between independence in decision-making and doing what is necessary to protect India’s strategic assets.

As the only quadruple country that shares a land border with China, India’s unique role within the group cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, this land border was also the site of fight. Indeed, India is the only quadruple country to have lost members of its military in combat with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army since World War II.

The United States’ relationship with India has fluctuated over the years. While New Delhis’ apparent drift towards autocracy is concerning, it is only through diplomatic engagement that the United States and India can work to uphold democratic values ​​and human rights throughout the world. ‘Indo-Pacific opposed to resolutely undemocratic adversaries like China. Thanks in part to the bipartisan leadership that followed Modis’ 2016 speech to Congress, the United States and India now enjoy an increasingly deepening relationship on almost every front. This is increasingly evident in military sales.

Before the United States began to intensify relations with India, India imported most of its weapons from Russia. As a result, New Delhi still relies on Moscow to meet many of its military needs. However, as with other dimensions of India’s foreign policy, the Indian military has moved closer to the West in recent years. India is now participating in large military exercises with the United States. It also dramatically increased its shopping US military equipment from a few million dollars in 2019 to 3.4 billion dollars in 2020.

Despite these warming trends, the Democratic Chairman of the Senate External Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, recently called that India be threatened with sanctions under Section 231 of the Fighting America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) if it goes ahead with the purchase of the Russian S- system 400. Chapter 231 imposes sanctions on entities that operate for or on behalf of the Russian defense or intelligence sectors.

But sanctioning India would not deter its purchase of the S-400 system. In fact, if the Biden administration sanctioned India, it would undermine both the US relationship with India and the ability of the Quads to collectively counter China by weakening two strategic fronts at a critical time.

Given India’s historic skepticism of international cooperation and long-standing ties with Russia, any sanction would be magnified and exploited by those in India who remain concerned about deeper engagement with the West. , like the Non-Aligned Movement. In addition, Russia could take advantage of the sanctions to resume its role as India’s military partner of choice. Paradoxically, sanctioning New Delhi for its Russian-made defense system would in fact turn out to be a geostrategic victory for Moscow.

In April 2018, following the enactment of CAATSA, then Secretary of Defense James Mattis discussed a scenario in which a partner or close ally, such as India, could buy weapons from Russia with the current Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senator Jack Reed. In his testimony, Mattis asked Congress to consider providing a [national security] power of derogation for CAATSA. Otherwise, he said, we prevent ourselves from acting on our own best interests and place an undue burden on our allies and partners. In response to Mattiss’ request, Congress granted the waiver authority under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act in August 2018. The President is the only person entitled to invoke the waiver.

Now, with the Quad in the line and an increasingly aggressive Beijing, it’s time for the Biden administration to make use of the waiver authority of Mattiss, which has received bipartisan support from Congress. This waiver should be used to help craft a thoughtful and nuanced US foreign policy that views the world through a realistic lens rather than pure idealism.

By invoking the power of derogation and allowing India to buy Russian weapons, the Biden administration can make it clear that China is the main geostrategic threat to the United States. As the United States recognizes, the White House must then prioritize, in word and deed, relations with the countries essential to face this threat. In doing so, all Quad countries will benefit.