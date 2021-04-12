CCI approves official release of 2017 census data





Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the release of the 2017 census data at the ICC meeting, confirms Asad Umar. The minister says the majority of provinces have accepted the 2017 census result and the ICC has decided to publish official results. Said preparations for the next census will begin in September or October of this year.

The federal government on Monday approved the official publication of the results of the 2017 census, which had been retained for the past two years, confirmed the Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Common Interests Council (ICC) – a body that resolves power-sharing disputes between the federation and the provinces – chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the meeting, Minister Asad Umar held a press conference and said the majority of provinces agreed to accept the 2017 census results and officially publish them.

“As the elections are conducted on the basis of the census, we will start preparations for the next census in September or October of this year,” said Asad Umar, adding that the work on the basic structure of the census will be completed within six. Eight years. weeks.

“We will complete the new census by March 23,” Asad Umar said. “The government will also form constituencies based on new census data ahead of the 2023 general election.”

He added that for the next census – which will last 18 months – the government will use technology as well as the census principles set out by the United Nations.

The reserves of Sindh

It should be recalled that the 44th meeting of the ICC took place last week in which different provinces expressed their opinions regarding the publication of the census-2017 data, after which the council decided to convene a virtual meeting today. to make a final decision. in this regard.

According to sources, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa insisted on releasing census data, Sindh demanded that the census be held in the province again so that the consolidated data can be released together. At the last meeting, Balochistan said it needed more time to deliberate on the issue.

Other decisions

Last week, the TCC approved the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s annual report for 2019-2020 and the State of the Industry 2020 report and also nodded to the amendment. of the oil policy (exploration and production) 2012.

In accordance with the instructions of the 43rd ICC meeting, the comments from the provinces were incorporated into the NEPRA Annual Report 2018-2019 and the State of the Industry Report, 2019, and the reports presented prior to the meeting were approved.

On the issue of importing LNG, a committee made up of the Minister of Planning, the Minister of Energy and SAPM for electricity and petroleum had been formed to hold consultations with the provinces in order to reach a consensus. to meet the challenge of decreasing local gas reserves and gas requirements.

On the educational front, it was decided that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) would be the only national higher education standardization organization in the country.

