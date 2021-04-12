The Bay of Pigs has lessons for our time

It was 60 years ago this week that an uncertain new president launched an ill-conceived military enterprise of astonishing naivety. The plan was simple and bold: 1,400 Cuban exiles trained in the United States would disembark at the Bay of Pigs and spark a populist uprising that would overthrow a Soviet-backed Communist revolutionary named Fidel Castro.

It was an absolute disaster.

With an army of 25,000, Castro quickly dashed hopes of an uprising as his forces killed more than a hundred exiles and imprisoned most of the rest, and President John F. Kennedy suffered an embarrassing global setback. barely three months after the start of his presidency.

Worse yet, the disaster came just weeks after JFK launched itsAlliance for Progress, which was supposed to set a new tone for American-Latin American relations. Rather than continuing to support right-wing regimes that supported American interests in the region, the United States would provide billions of aid in return for political and economic reforms that would improve the lives of hundreds of millions of people.

The Alliance was designed to enhance the image of the Americas in Latin America, but the Bay of Pigs buried those hopes by resurrecting the specter of US imperialism in a region that had more than enough seen it.

The fiasco had a silver lining, however, as it forced JFK to take stock, re-evaluate his approach to global challenges, see the world clearly and act accordingly in substance, to learn from his mistake.

It’s an approach that remains both important and timely, no matter how different the challenges President Joe Biden now faces.

More than anything, Kennedy learned that he should challenge the details and weigh the potential pitfalls of military action much more seriously, by asking more questions and deepening his research.

Charles Bohlen, the famous American diplomat, walked with JFK in the rose garden a few days after the disaster and laterrecalledthat the president had realized that he would have to deepen any operation of the nature of this kind with the consequences that it could have on the Bay of Pigs.

Kennedy had learned the hard way not to blindly trust the advice of his decorated military and intelligence leaders, most of whom had assured him that success at the Bay of Pigs was extremely likely.

That spring, he was considering a request from his senior military assistants to send more than 60,000 troops to Laos, where Soviet-backed Pathet Lao Communists were fighting US-backed forces in a civil war. After the Bay of Pigs he saw the issue in a completely different light, denying the request for troops and realizing, as heToldbiographer Ted Sorenson, that the American military action there would have been a hundred times worse.

At least as importantly, the Bay of Pigs convinced Kennedy a year later to reject the advice of his military leaders when they recommended a US military strike to wipe out the nuclear missiles the Soviets were installing in Cuba, possibly accompanied by an American invasion of Cuba. overthrow Castro.

Three months after the start of his mandate, President Biden Federal Reserve Chairman Joe Biden: The economy would have been ‘much worse’ without COVID-19 relief bills Biden to meet bipartisan lawmakers on infrastructure Monday Jill Biden shouts at Champ, Major during the National Pet Day PLUS has not suffered any missteps that remotely resembles the Bay of Pigs fiasco. But, in recent years, America’s leaders have learned important lessons about world affairs that it should take to heart.

With China, welearned(despite the hopes of leaders on both sides) that further economic liberalization of trade, foreign investment and prosperity would not necessarily force political liberalization in Beijing. The Chinese people could enjoy a higher standard of living, but they still lack the means to force Xi Jinping and his Communist Party to provide for more political freedoms.

With Russia we have learned that neither appease Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Blinken returns to Brussels to discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions The Memo: Biden’s Five Biggest Foreign Policy Challenges Closing the Lanes of Foreign Interference READ MORE nor seek toresetAmerican relations with him, as Bidens’ last three predecessors have all attempted to do in one way or another, would convince the former KGB official to contain his regional aggressiveness or allow more democracy at home.

With Iran we have learned, despite thehopePresident Obama and his advisers, that a global nuclear deal providing more than $ 100 billion in sanctions relief would not necessarily encourage Tehran to focus more on investing in the economic well-being of its people.

JFK lacked the confidence to stare at the military and intelligence leaders who threw him a reckless military plan, but he learned from the mistake and became a much more experienced world leader.

Biden, who has observed developments in China, Russia and Iran as a senator and vice president, would be wise to apply the lessons of those developments to the challenges that these American adversaries and others increasingly present.

Lawrence J. Haas, senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, is the author ofThe Kennedys around the world: How Jack, Bobby and Ted remade the empire of the Americas, new from Potomac Books.