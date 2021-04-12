GOR vs MD Dream11 Prediction, Fantastic Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, FanCode Portugal T10 Injury Update





GOR vs MD Dream11 Prediction, Fantastic Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Team Dream11, Injury Update from FanCode Portugal T10 match between Gorkha 11 and Miranda Dragons. They will play against each other for the first time this FanCode Portugal T10 season.

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 Details:

The 13th match of FanCode Portugal T10 will see Gorkha 11 take on Miranda Dragons on April 12 at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

This game is scheduled to start at 22:00 IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 Preview:

Gorkha 11 is currently placed at the top of this season’s FanCode Portugal T10 points table while Miranda Dragons is currently in fifth place.

Gorkha 11 have made six appearances this season of FanCode Portugal T10 where they have won five matches while Miranda Dragons will play their opener this season.

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo and Suman Kunwar are the key players of the Gorkha 11 squad while Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth and Paul Stubbs are the crucial players for the Dragons of Miranda.

Weather report GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13:

The temperature should hover around 15 ° C on match day with 71% humidity and a wind speed of 5 km / h. There is a 20% chance of precipitation during the game.

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 report:

The surface of the Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a suitable batting wicket where fast bowlers also get decent assistance. The strike will be difficult in the second round compared to the first.

Average score of the 1st rounds:

95

Record of teams in pursuit:

20% of the matches have been won by continuing.

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 injury update:

(Will be added during an update)

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 Probable XI:

Gorkha11: Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt

Bench: Bimal Subei, Faisal Rahim, Sripal Matta

Miranda Dragons: Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey

Bench: Tom Allen

GOR vs MD Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction And Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Imran Khan Jr. is an important all-rounder in Gorkha 11 who can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 96 points and taken 4 wickets in this tournament so far.

Mohammad Siraj Nipo is a top notch drummer from Gorkha 11 who beats them one on one. He has scored 49 points and picked up 7 wickets in this tournament so far.

Azher Andani is a right handed batsman from Gorkha 11 who opens the innings for them. He has beaten 153 points in this tournament so far.

Abdul Mohshin is a right handed drummer and right arm middle stimulator of Miranda Dragons. He can play a crucial role in this game.

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 Captain & Vice Captain’s Choice:

Captain Imran khan Jr., Azher Andani

Vice-Captain Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Abdul Mohshin

Game XI suggestion # 1 for the GOR vs MD Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper Suman Ghimire

Drummers Azher Andani, Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Md Omar Faruka

The versatile Imran Khan Jr. (C), Mohammad Siraj Nipo (VC), Abdul Mohshin, Madhukar Thapa

Bowlers Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Clive Worth

GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction Suggested game for XI # 2 for the GOR vs MD Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper Suman Ghimire

Drummers Azher Andani (C), Ferdous Ahmed Mamun, Md Omar Faruka, Absar Alam

Polyvalent Imran Khan Jr., Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Abdul Mohshin (VC)

Bowlers Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Asif Ataur

Prediction GOR vs MD Dream11.GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 Expert Tips:

Imran khan Jr. will be one of the best harbor master’s choices for the little leagues. Absar Alam and Greg Bullock are the punt-picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

GOR vs MD FanCode Portugal T10 Match 13 Likely Winners:

Gorkha 11 is expected to win this game.

