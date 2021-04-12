Sonia writes to PM Modi asking for more vaccines; BJP responds: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon Tribune press service New Delhi, April 12 The COVID vaccine policy continued on Monday with Congress President Sonia Gandhi writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request emergency use authorization for all vaccines that have the required authorizations even as the BJP has accused the opposition party to “lobby” for certain pharmaceutical companies. Also read: Russia’s Sputnik V gets a nod from an expert panel, the ball is now in DCGI’s court In her letter to the Prime Minister after an internal meeting with the chief ministers of Congress, Sonia Gandhi said: “Vaccines are our main hope. Unfortunately, most states end up with a stock of only three to five days. While it will be necessary on the one hand to considerably increase our national production capacity, it will also be prudent to authorize without further delay the authorization for the emergency use of all candidate vaccines which have the required authorizations. “ Approval reference not stated in letter from Sonia, including Pfizer vaccine which has not received emergency use clearance from India’s drug regulator as the company has not submitted data from security specific to India. BJP National Secretary General BL Santosh responded to calls for approval of all vaccines and said, “Sputnik V had been approved for emergency use in India after a bridge study by Dr Reddy’s. Anyone advocating for Pfizer approval without India transition studies as part of a lobby should understand that Indian life is important too and you cannot intimidate the Narendra Modi government. “ Sonia, in her letter to PM, also called for the expansion of immunization based on need and exposure rather than age and the GST exemption for drugs and equipment that save people. lives. “The numbers assigned to a condition should be based on the prevalence and projection of infection in that particular condition. All instruments, drugs and infrastructure needed to treat COVID 19 should be totally GST exempt. Even ventilators, oximeters and oxygen cylinders currently attract GST, as do essential drugs like remdesivir and dexamethazone, ”she said. Gandhi also advocated for a minimum income guarantee system, saying that when states impose curfews, economic activity would be hit hard, which would have the greatest impact on the poor and daily bets. “I ask you to put in place the indispensable system of guaranteed minimum monthly income and transfer an amount of Rs 6,000 to the account of each eligible citizen,” she said. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the party’s “Speak Out for Vaccines” social media campaign, calling on the Prime Minister to “stop events, stop exports of vaccines and to give vaccines to all those in need ”. Gandhi also said the prime minister said COVID would be brought under control in 18 days. “It’s been 385 days,” he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos