Jokowi’s National BLBI Task Force Needs Public Oversight





AKURAT.CO On Saturday April 10, 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as head of state formed a task force (task force) to manage state recovery rights for problematic assistance funds to the liquidity of the Bank of Indonesia (BLBI). According to the President, the formation of this working group was based on legal provisions in the form of Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 6 of 2021, and this policy was signed by President Jokowi on April 6, 2021. In accordance with the Presidential Decree, The working period of the BLBI Fundraising Rights Working Group (SATGASTANA BLBI) is set for December 31, 2023. In response to this, the constitutional economist, Defiyan Cori, said that the development of the BLBI fundraising right management policy, which amounted to nearly 11 trillion rupees 14 trillion rupees, it was impossible to leave it without a large audience. meticulous examination. read also: For this reason, he fully supports all the efforts and efforts of the government to save the state finances from acts of fraud against the state constitution, the 1945 constitution, be it corruption, of collusion or manipulation in the interests of the development and well-being of all Indonesian people. in a fair and equitable manner. “It is hoped that the formation of this working group has a noble purpose as stated by President Joko Widodo, so it is necessary to ensure that the staff of the BLBI SATGASTANA team does not have conflict of interest other than the return of misused BLBI funds. to the public treasury, because of that. should be suspected from the outset because most of the team’s staff, not only government officials, but also members or cadres and leaders of political parties, should not even be limited to a committee, “he said. he said in a written statement on Monday (12/04/2021). In order to maintain the integrity and credibility of TEAM SATGASTANA, he stated that it was necessary to involve the public in overseeing the scope, authority and accountability of the group team. work to save the state finances in various accounts of the BLBI debtors or those related to them. “We are therefore announcing to the public to form a community for monitoring the confiscation of secret accounts, abbreviated as KOPPER,” he said. As stated in Presidential Decree No.6 of 2021, the scope of work and responsibilities of this working group will report directly to the President and several names of ministers and government officials at the ministerial level, including officials of the level I of ministries / institutions / agencies. are involved in the organizational structure. There are 7 (seven) ministers in this working group, each acting as director, executor and member, namely: 1. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs: Mahfud MD.

2. Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs: Airlangga Hartarto

3. Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investments: Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.

4. Minister of Finance: Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

5. Minister of Law and Human Rights: Yasonna H. Laoly.

6. Attorney General: ST Burhanuddin

7. Head of the Indonesian National Police: General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.







