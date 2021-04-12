Victory of Daska, proof of the decrease in the power of the PTI: Maryam





LAHORE:

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz called the PML-N victory in the Daska polls as the first step towards change on Monday.

“Success was shot [right] from the throats of electoral fraudsters, ”the PML-N leader said addressing the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), where she arrived for her bail hearing before her arrest.

Commenting on the defeat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Daska, she said: “This is proof that the government and its power are dwindling.”

“Nawaz Sharif, while in London, defeated the government and all its resources, while the people of Daska not only supported their Quaid (leader) ‘s vision, but also protected their votes,” a- she added.

Read PML-N Wins High-profile Daska Poll with Huge Margin

“All state mechanisms, including the resources and administrative powers of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, have been used and various development funds have been offered to defeat the PML-N, but efforts have failed. not borne fruit, ”she said.

Maryam expressed her gratitude to the people of Daska for coming out of their homes and voting for the PMLN candidate.

One thing, she added, is very clear, and that is that it will be a daunting task for PTI lawmakers to even begin their election campaign in their constituencies once the government ends.

Regarding the role of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), she said the fate of the PPP will be decided by PDM leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

Speaking about Jahangir Tareen, the PML-N Vice President said: “It is amazing that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully aware of Jahangir Tareen’s existence when his plane, his money and his other resources were used to establish the PTI. resulted in the sugar scandal. “

On one question, she reiterated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was a political engineering institution used to suppress the voices of opposition parties.

“When PTI’s Imran Khan fails politically by beating opposition parties, the NAB comes forward to protect Prime Minister Khan,” she added.

Legal procedures

Earlier today, the NAB told the LHC that it had not issued any arrest warrants for Maryam Nawaz in connection with the said investigation.

Read more Daska survey rig: Sanaullah demands arrest of mysterious farm owner

NAB Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari told the LHC division bench, headed by Judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, that the office did not want to arrest him.

The bench heard the pre-arrest bail plea as part of the NAB investigation against PML-N chief in the 1500 kanal Jati Umra land case.

PML-N’s lawyer, Azam Nazir Tarar, pleaded with his client to be informed of her arrest 10 days earlier so that she could avail herself of the remedy. The bench ordered the NAB to inform the head of the PML-N of the arrest and adjourned the hearing.

Plea for bail

According to the petitioner, the taking of jurisdiction, the issuance of a notice of meeting and the procedure for executing it are motivated by an ill-advised intention at the request of the current political vendetta regime and considerations foreign to the law.

The notice of meeting is general and vague and does not specify the fact, the point or the nature of the allegation and its connection with the petitioner, who admittedly never held any public office.

The petitioner asked the court to grant bail prior to arrest as part of the investigation mentioned in the notice of meeting issued by the NAB.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos