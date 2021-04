Is the Prime Minister speaking today, Monday, April 12?

The second step in the government’s roadmap to come out of lockdown began today with the reopening of non-essential businesses across England. Boris Johnson marked previous roadmap milestones with a press briefing, but will he hold one today? Here’s all you need to know … Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates… 1 Prime Minister will not hold a press conference today Credit: AFP Will Boris Johnson speak today, April 12? No, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be holding a press conference today. The government is currently respecting a period of mourning following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. As expected in Operation Forth Bridge, which outlined details of what would happen in the hours, days and weeks following Prince Philip’s death, the UK has entered a period of national mourning. This period will last until midnight on the day of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral – April 17 – and must be “observed by all”. All media activity has been suspended for the period of national mourning, which means no press conference and no press release other than essential health reasons. Ministers will also cancel scheduled visits and talks, including daily talks on breakfast TV shows and political shows. When will the Prime Minister’s next announcement take place? It has not yet been announced when the Prime Minister will hold the next press briefing on the coronavirus. National mourning for the Duke will end at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning [April 18], the day after his funeral. It is very likely that an announcement will be made after this date. Live Blog FREEDOM! Britons queue for HOURS in the cold in pubs and shops as Covid restrictions ease Breaking TEST TIMES Covid surge testing begins with 44 cases of South African variants discovered in London EASY GOAL Lockdown eases ‘opportunity for terrorist attackers’ as crowds hit shops and pubs Live Blog COVID NEWS No new Scottish deaths and 250 new confirmed Covid cases LAST BORDERS Scots to ‘skip the border’ for a pint as pubs reopen in England, it has been warned SNOW NO MORE WAITING Thirsty Brits brave the snow and line up from midnight in -3C temperatures for pubs What did Boris Johnson say about easing lockdown rules? The Prime Minister urged Britons to continue to “behave responsibly” as pubs, hairdressers and restaurants reopen on April 12. “I’m sure this will be a huge relief for the business owners that have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and missed. Johnson said. “I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember the ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress COVID as we continue our immunization program” , did he declare.







