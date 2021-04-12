Opinion | AI companies enable genocide in China





Like most Chinese citizens, Uyghurs have long been under constant high-tech surveillance that tracks, analyzes and records their every move and scours their personal communications for evidence of dissent. To this culture of surveillance is added the evolution of artificial intelligence, a novelty designed to win chess games against humans in a science now capable of facial recognition and individual profiling. Uyghurs have lived in China since the 9th century, but their persecution is motivated by 21st century technology. The story continues under the ad Beijing is committed to leading the world in AI, and its documented use in identifying and detaining Uyghurs shows that the regime is getting there quickly. The implications of this campaign are dire. A new study by Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy offers clear and compelling evidence that the repression of Uyghurs goes beyond detention and political indoctrination to ethnic cleansing, not only through death in internment camps, but also by forced abortions and massive sterilization. The most alarming known application of AI in the Uyghur home region of Xinjiang is so-called predictive policing, a troubling marriage of dogmatic ideology, cutting-edge technology, and total disregard for due process and law. rule of law. Predictive policing is not a purely Chinese phenomenon, but a global. At its heart is the belief that AI has the potential to make our cities and communities safer by identifying social trends that enable early law enforcement intervention. But that’s not how predictive policing works in practice, especially not in China. The Ministries of Public Security and State Security, the main law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Chinese government, respectively work hand-in-hand with state-owned companies specializing in surveillance technologies, such as the defense manufacturer China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC). As early as 2016, there was reports that the Chinese Communist Party had asked CETC to develop software capable of aggregating and analyzing data on jobs, hobbies, consumption habits and other social behaviors of individuals in order to predict terrorist acts before they ‘they don’t happen, a concept better known from Dystopian science fiction. The story continues under the ad While CETC’s targeting and analysis systems have been invaluable to the government’s efforts to monitor and detain Uyghurs, Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping is obviously also determined to capitalize on the cutting-edge AI research and development in other countries such as the United States. States, Great Britain, Norway, France and India. In 2020, a Chinese investment firm acquired a stake in Jina AI, a German start-up that uses deep learning to conduct extensive and highly scalable audio, text and video research. In 2016, Ant Group based in China acquired an American biometric security company which uses eye images to authenticate mobile devices, although recent reports indicate that Ant may be retiring soon this acquisition in light of growing US-China tensions. These companies, and others already working with the Chinese government, must be held accountable for their contribution to the Xi regime’s continued human rights violations. The United States and its allies must respond to the companies that allow this genocide by blocking the export of AI-enabled technologies or by imposing sanctions. A failure by the United States and its allies to act could allow the Chinese party-state to continue improving its repressive AI-based technology, persecuting religious and ethnic minorities and exporting local methods of repression even more aggressively than. it currently does. Such a scenario can and should be avoided. The story continues under the ad One response is for the United States to organize a coordinated effort to limit the ability of the Chinese government to further develop AI for its predictive policing program, for example, by strengthening protections against intellectual property theft in this area, by enacting punitive sanctions to discourage private technology companies from collaborating with Beijing and publicly and forcefully denounce such companies’ complicity in the human rights disaster in Xinjiang. To be successful, such an effort would need bipartisan support in Washington, to win the cooperation of democratic partners around the world, and to persuade the private sector through laws and regulations to act in its own long-term interests. . Action on this scale is necessary and urgent to contain the Xi regime’s worst authoritarian instincts and minimize the human cost of its oppressive regime. The story continues under the ad

