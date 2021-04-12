Eid to be celebrated on the same day in the country





LAHORE:

The Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said on Sunday that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated all over Pakistan on the same day, as would the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

In recent years, the nation has been surrounded by controversy over moon watching at the start and climax of Ramazan. The disagreement divides residents of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas across the country, resulting in two different dates for the celebration of Eid. Addressing a press conference, Ashrafi observed that a meeting to observe Ramazan’s moon was called in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He said the nation would observe the holy month this time on the same date. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the first of Ramazan is expected to fall on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The prime minister’s assistant observed that this year no mosque or seminary would be closed during Ramazan, however, he urged all believers to follow the precautionary measures of Covid-19 to contain the spread of the pandemic. “Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed in all masajid (mosques) and madrassas (seminars) across the country,” he said.

Ashrafi said that this was the first time that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting would be held in Peshawar, adding that all ulemas were in contact in this regard and that discussions with Minister of Religions Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister Federal Science and Technology Fawad Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the Chaudhry and Ruete-Hilal committee, were detained. He said the government was not canceling the registration of any mosque or madrassa and that some elements had led a campaign on social networks in this regard.

Read Salman Khan to release ‘Radhe’ in cinemas this Eid

He said 60-year-old citizens could offer prayers in mosques this year in Ramazan and recalled that the age limit last year was 50. Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks in which he linked vulgarity to rape, Ashrafi said that certain segments of society launched a baseless campaign against the prime minister by orienting his statement and trying to show that he had committed a crime. He said Imran Khan was the head of an Islamic democratic country and rightly said vulgarity was a major cause of sexual assault or rape. He said the prime minister did not hold women responsible for rape and added that there were elements that had misconstrued his statement and tried to portray him against women.

Meanwhile, academics from various schools of thought have refused to implement some of the points of the Covid-19 SOPs, calling them against Sharia law. They said that on the one hand, businesses and malls across the country were allowed to remain open with SOPs, while on the other hand, shrines were closed. A joint statement issued by a convention organized by the Tahafuz-e-Namoos Rasalat Mahaz in Lahore said that SOPs that violate Sharia law will not be implemented.

The statement says that the mehfils will stand with full devotion and the rows will not be spaced during congregation prayers. He said that the wuzu khana (place of ablution) and the taharat khana (toilet) will not be closed. In addition, no age limit will be accepted for the faithful praying in mosques. Religious scholars demanded that the shrines of Sufi saints be opened, otherwise “Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat himself would open these spiritual centers.” They added that SOPs that were not against Sharia law will be adopted and followed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos