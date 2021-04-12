‘She sees everything, knows everything’: Mamata does not condemn violence, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence amid the ongoing assembly elections in the eastern state. PM Modi said he was surprised that Mamata Banerjee never asked people to vote peacefully. Bengal CM has never condemned incidents of violence. She is aware of these incidents, but she is not asking people to vote peacefully. Who is the instigator of the violence? They get their instructions from somewhere. She began to piss off her supporters fearing a loss on May 2, Prime Minister Modi said when addressing a rally in Barasat in Bengal linked to the polls.

Prime Minister Modi added that Mamata Banerjee feared a high turnout as it would lead to the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections. She knows that it is morons in her party who are involved in the spread of violence, which is why she has never condemned acts of violence. She sees everything and knows everything that is going on, the Prime Minister said.

He said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) should see the writing on the wall that he will not return to power on May 2. Dui May Didi Jacche, BJP Ashche (May 2 will see the entry of the BJP, the exit of Didis), said the prime minister. He also alleged that the chief minister was holding the future of Bengal youth hostage in order to improve his nephew’s future, taking a jibe from Trinamool Congressman Abhishek Banerjee without taking his name.

Didi did his best to secure the future of bhaipo (nephew) but destroyed the present and future of the youth of Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said. He said young Bengals continued to wait for jobs. He also alleged that the government of Bengal mismanaged the funds allocated for Amphan’s relief and distributed them in a community manner. Didi, Amphan has come for everyone. Amphan did not come for a specific community or a group of people. Why was the distribution of relief material carried out on municipal lines? asked the Prime Minister.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticized the prime minister, accusing him of provoking violence. She said that after her visit to Bangladesh, the country witnessed incidents of violence. Mamata Banerjee was referring to the demonstrations organized by the radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, furious at Prime Minister Modi’s visit. She also said the Election Commission should take suo motu knowledge of these events while addressing a rally in Dum Dum.

“You went to Bangladesh to vote and now there is violence. Why does EC not take notice of your motorcycle? You went to Bangladesh to play the Bengal card,” Bengal CM said as quoted by ANI news agency. She also called on her party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy to introduce a private bill at home demanding political bans on lawmakers making violent remarks.

Voting in Bengal takes place in eight phases and four have already taken place. The state witnessed violence during the fourth phase of the Bengal ballot when five people were killed in two different shooting incidents in the assembly district of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. Four people were killed in the CISF gunfire and another was shot as he returned home from the voting booth. The next phase of voting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will take place on April 17. Votes will be counted on May 2.