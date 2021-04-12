Politics
‘She sees everything, knows everything’: Mamata does not condemn violence, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi said that Mamata Banerjee feared a high turnout as it would lead to the victory of Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP), therefore, she does not condemn the violence as she also knows her party’s henchmen are behind such acts.
PUBLISHED APR 12, 2021 5:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence amid the ongoing assembly elections in the eastern state. PM Modi said he was surprised that Mamata Banerjee never asked people to vote peacefully. Bengal CM has never condemned incidents of violence. She is aware of these incidents, but she is not asking people to vote peacefully. Who is the instigator of the violence? They get their instructions from somewhere. She began to piss off her supporters fearing a loss on May 2, Prime Minister Modi said when addressing a rally in Barasat in Bengal linked to the polls.
Prime Minister Modi added that Mamata Banerjee feared a high turnout as it would lead to the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Partys (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections. She knows that it is morons in her party who are involved in the spread of violence, which is why she has never condemned acts of violence. She sees everything and knows everything that is going on, the Prime Minister said.
He said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) should see the writing on the wall that he will not return to power on May 2. Dui May Didi Jacche, BJP Ashche (May 2 will see the entry of the BJP, the exit of Didis), said the prime minister. He also alleged that the chief minister was holding the future of Bengal youth hostage in order to improve his nephew’s future, taking a jibe from Trinamool Congressman Abhishek Banerjee without taking his name.
Didi did his best to secure the future of bhaipo (nephew) but destroyed the present and future of the youth of Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said. He said young Bengals continued to wait for jobs. He also alleged that the government of Bengal mismanaged the funds allocated for Amphan’s relief and distributed them in a community manner. Didi, Amphan has come for everyone. Amphan did not come for a specific community or a group of people. Why was the distribution of relief material carried out on municipal lines? asked the Prime Minister.
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticized the prime minister, accusing him of provoking violence. She said that after her visit to Bangladesh, the country witnessed incidents of violence. Mamata Banerjee was referring to the demonstrations organized by the radical Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam, furious at Prime Minister Modi’s visit. She also said the Election Commission should take suo motu knowledge of these events while addressing a rally in Dum Dum.
“You went to Bangladesh to vote and now there is violence. Why does EC not take notice of your motorcycle? You went to Bangladesh to play the Bengal card,” Bengal CM said as quoted by ANI news agency. She also called on her party colleague and Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy to introduce a private bill at home demanding political bans on lawmakers making violent remarks.
Voting in Bengal takes place in eight phases and four have already taken place. The state witnessed violence during the fourth phase of the Bengal ballot when five people were killed in two different shooting incidents in the assembly district of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. Four people were killed in the CISF gunfire and another was shot as he returned home from the voting booth. The next phase of voting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election will take place on April 17. Votes will be counted on May 2.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]