Chinese embassy denies Cambodia’s debt trap

The Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh said Beijing is not creating a debt trap for Cambodia or seeking a military presence in the country, in its response to a recent news article.

The embassy issued a statement, released on Sunday. on Facebook, refuting the opinions expressed in an article broadcast on the American channel Radio Free Asias Khmer Service on April 8, claiming that credit activities in China drag Cambodia into colonization.

The embassy said accusations that China was intentionally trying to undermine Cambodia with high levels of debt where it would then be indebted to the Asian superpower were sheer slander.

Importantly, China has always respected Cambodia’s decision on how to use the loans and has never used the debts to pressure Cambodia in any way, the statement said.

The United States and some observers have expressed skepticism about Cambodia’s growing relations with China, including fast-growing economic ties and the possibility that the Southeast Asian nation will allow a Chinese military presence at a facility. of Preah Sihanouk’s navy, an assertion strongly rejected by Cambodia.

The embassy said speculation over China’s access to Ream Naval Base was nothing more than measuring a gentleman’s kindness by his own average measure.

Cambodia’s external debt stood at $ 8.8 billion at the end of 2020, with China accounting for $ 3.9 billion, or 44 percent, of that debt, according to Cambodia’s finance ministry.





China is Cambodia’s largest source of infrastructure investment and has emerged as the country’s main patron on the economic and political front.

More than $ 3 billion in concessional loans have been granted by China for the construction of approximately 3,000 kilometers of roads and eight bridges in Cambodia, according to comments by Cambodian Transport Minister Sun Chanthol in December.

Sophal Ear, associate professor at Occidental College, based in the United States, said the statement revealed that China feared its investments in Cambodia were characterized as a debt trap.

He said it was evident that Cambodia was increasingly dependent on China’s economic largesse.

The African proverb applies: When a man walks with his hand in another man’s pocket, he must walk where the other man is walking, he said in an email.

Global talks on countries facing potential debt traps with China have intensified following the signing of the Belt and Road Initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinpings, which has invested billions of dollars in projects ambitious infrastructure around the world.

Analysts generally cite two examples of this debt trap: China’s takeover of the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka and the state-owned Electricite du Laos in neighboring Laos.

In December 2017, Sri Lanka ceded its commercial port of Hambantota to a Chinese state-owned company under a 99-year concession agreement after struggling to repay debts to the state-owned company.

Laos, facing an economic crisis triggered by a pandemic and a credit default in 2020, has sold a majority stake in its state-owned energy company, Electricite du Laos, to China Southern Power Grid, owned by the Chinese state.

The landlocked country, whose credit rating was downgraded by Fitch Ratings in September 2020, had $ 12.6 billion in external debt, of which China had $ 5.9 billion, according to Nikkei Asia’s January post. Reviews.

Em Sovannara, a political commentator, said Cambodia has been in a stronger economic position in recent years, with increased revenues, which would help it negotiate better terms and competitive debt packages with development partners. and other countries, including China.

But in case Cambodia fails to repay, it could end up like Laos and Sri Lanka, Em Sovannara said.

He said China should improve the quality and transparency of its aid to Cambodia because the Cambodian people have limited confidence in top-down China and benefit officials rather than approach people.