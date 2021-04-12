Boris Johnson pays tribute as MPs remember Father of the Nation Prince Philip

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> UK leaders paid tribute to Prince Philip (Photo: Getty Images)

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Parliament today (April 12) following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

MPs from across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland returned to the House of Commons a day earlier after their Easter recess to pay their respects to the late Prince Philip, died at the age of 99 on Friday (April 9).

Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise

He will be remembered with gratitude

Boris Johnson said Prince Philip has touched the lives of millions through his accomplishments, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s awards program, and said the country will consider a suitable memorial for the Duke.

Mr Johnson said that while Philip may have been embarrassed or even slightly exasperated to receive the tributes, he has made this country a better place and for that he will be remembered with gratitude and fondness for generations to come. .

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the Duke is undoubtedly the Father of the Nation and will be sorely missed and will be impossible to replace.

The Prime Minister then highlighted Philips’ service in the Royal Navy during WWII, its interest in the environment and its passion for invention and innovation.

He recognized that the Duke sometimes led a trainer and horses through the intricacies of diplomatic protocol, and he coined a new word, non-opedalogy, for the experience of putting your foot in your mouth.

But the world didn’t hold it against him and understood that he was trying to break the ice, make things happen, make people laugh and forget their nerves.

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: It is fitting that His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh be transported to his final resting place in a Land Rover on Saturday as Prince Philip has designed itself, with a long wheelbase and large capacity. aft cabin.

Because this vehicle with a unique and idiosyncratic silhouette reminds the world that he was above all a practical man, who could take something very traditional whether it was a machine or, in fact, a great national institution and find a way through his own ingenuity to improve it, to adapt it for the 20th and 21st centuries.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer added that Britain would not be the same in his absence and called the Duke a source of stability and rock for the country for the past seven decades.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s sense of humor also brought a smile to the Stormont Assembly Hall in Northern Ireland, as members shared anecdotes about their encounters with him.

The Stormont parties offered their condolences to the Queen and the Royal Family at a special assembly session on Monday, with Prime Minister Arlene Foster describing it as a true intergenerational legacy to our youth, to our UK and to the global environment.

The DUP leader praised the respectful way in which the President and the parties of Northern Ireland have responded to the Duke’s death, telling MPs: The Duke of Edinburgh has shown a desire for a better future, and especially for our younger generation.

So let’s embrace its legacy for a positive effect as we all strive to see Northern Ireland reach its full potential in the new century that lies ahead.

An extraordinary life

In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes to Holyrood after the extraordinary life of Philips.

Ms Sturgeon described the Duke as a thoughtful man, deeply interesting and fiercely intelligent.

Political parties in Scotland have suspended their campaign after his death and on Monday, April 12, MPs held a minute’s silence before party leaders paid their own tributes to him.

Speaking of his ties to Scotland, she said: He was educated in Moray, learned to sail by a Scottish skipper and was based in Rosyth for two years during the war.

It is right that our Parliament pays tribute to him today.

In doing so, we mourn her passing and extend our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. We reflect on her remarkable war record, her love and support for the Queen, and her decades of public service in Scotland, the UK and the Commonwealth.

Above all, we celebrate and honor an extraordinary life.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, led the tributes to the Welsh Parliament, saying he had lived an exceptional life while dedicating decades of his life to public service.

After a minute of silence at 11 a.m. on Monday (April 12), Mr Drakeford told the Senedd: A very long life under all circumstances is accompanied by a set of remarkable events observed and experiences, enjoyed or endured.

To have lived such a life in the center of world events and in a way that made almost every experience of public interest, rather than just private, makes it even more remarkable, and that was the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.