Turkey and the United States in a rare position of unity over Ukraine

Relations between Turkey and the United States are falling apart, and the most immediate cause is Ankaras’ refusal to get rid of its newly acquired, Russian-made S-400 missiles, which Washington says threaten the security of NATO. However, as far as Ukraine is concerned, Ankara and Washington are in perfect agreement with Moscow, as evidenced by the result of the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskys on April 10 in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A 20 point declaration signed by the two presidents left no doubt about Turkey’s position, including calling for an end to the illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea, a former Ottoman dominion that is home to the Muslim Tatars, by the Russian Federation and the disoccupation of Donbass in eastern Ukraine, dominated by Russian-backed Ukrainian separatists. Turkey also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s membership of NATO and its intention to secure an action plan for membership in the near future.

The show of support comes at a critical time. Over the past month, Russia has massed troops, tanks and heavy artillery along its eastern border with Ukraine, the largest build-up since its 2014 assault via Ukrainian proxies in the Donbass. These steps have sounded the alarm bells in Washington and NATO headquarters in Brussels, as Western leaders attempt to gauge Russia’s intentions. Is he about to launch another attack and swallow more pieces of Ukraine? Does this test the resolve of the Joe Biden administration, which takes a firmer stance on Russia’s bad behavior than Donald Trump did? Is he looking to intimidate Zelensky, who since coming to power in 2019 in a landslide has been fighting to push back Russian influence, sanctioning pro-Moscow oligarchs and shutting down pro-Moscow news channels? Or is it a tactic to keep the conflict boiling to ensure that Ukraine never joins NATO? The alliance rules state that it does not grant membership to countries in conflict.

Few think Russia is about to invade Ukraine, but the threat of invasion is leverage over Kiev. Unlike the annexation of Crimea, a lush and gentle watering hole to freeze the Russians, the absorption of the war-ravaged Donbass would have little support in Russia and trigger a new round of debilitating Western sanctions. However, Western diplomats say military action by Moscow cannot be ruled out and must be taken seriously.

On April 9, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the United States would send a pair of warships to the Black Sea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin flew to Brussels on Monday, where they will weigh a common strategy with other NATO leaders. Turkey’s support for Ukraine is very important because it comes from a vital NATO ally that has strong relations with Russia, said a Western diplomat not speaking for the attribution to Al-Monitor.

An oft-cited reason for Turkey’s refusal to get rid of the S-400s it is about to take delivery of a second batch is its fear of Putin, fear that the Russian leader in retaliation will strike Turkey or it does the most harm in places like Syrias. Idlib or by banning charter flights carrying Russian tourists to Turkey as it did in November 2015 when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet in Syria. (Russia announced today that it is suspending charter flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1, but that was due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Turkey.) The stakes for Russia are high. more important in Ukraine than in Syria or Libya. where Ankara and Moscow are opposed but manage their differences in such a way as to preserve their relations and promote their respective interests. Therefore, it is not surprising that a day before Zelenskys arrived, Erdogan received a phone call from Putin.

Whatever the Russian leader has to say about Ukraine, the unequivocal wording of Saturday’s joint statement put Turkey firmly in NATO’s camp, with its geostrategic value once again highlighted.

Ankara has emerged even more avant-garde than Germany, which opposes giving Ukraine an action plan for NATO membership because it does not want to upset the Russians. .

So what is it that drives Turkish bravery? And how is Russia likely to react?

Dimitar Bechev, member of the Atlantic Council who follows Russia and Turkey, noted that Turkey has always supported Ukraine because it needs to counterbalance Russia in the Black Sea and in particular since the annexation of Crimea by Moscows where it reinforced its forces, including the deployment of S-400 missiles.

Unsurprisingly, Turkey and Ukraine have since deepened their military ties. Ukraine is producing engines for Turkey’s armed Bayraktar drones, which have tipped the balance of power in favor of Turkey’s allies in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Ukrainian coins allow Turkey to export its own military goods without fear of obtaining export licenses that it can no longer obtain from the United States, since it was slapped with sanctions under the law titled Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act for its acquisition of the S-400s.

In 2018, Ukraine bought 12 Bayraktars and plans to acquire more, sparking enthusiastic discussions on how Zelensky hopes to replicate Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh using Turkish drones. It’s exaggerated. Zelensky came to power promising a diplomatic solution to end the Donbass conflict and is well aware that Turkish drones will have little effect against Russia. The last thing he wants for Ukraine is another large-scale conflict with devastating effects. They are not the ones moving troops, they are not the ones massing at the borders, the Western diplomat said. During a joint press conference with Zelensky, Erdogan also called for de-escalation. “We believe that the current crisis should be resolved by peaceful and diplomatic means, on the basis of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and international law,” he said.

When things are going well, Erdogan doesn’t take any risks either. Look at what happened in 2014. Turkey denounced the annexation of Crimea but then refused to join Western sanctions, Bechev recalled. Ultimately, Turkey will help by selling military equipment to Kiev, providing assistance to the Crimean Tatars in the provinces outside the peninsula, and will continue to systematically support NATO enlargement both in the Black Sea and in the Western Balkans, as this allows it to develop good relations with these countries at no cost. In this context, from the Russian point of view, Turkey does not make a crucial difference in Ukraine, he said.

Certainly not in military terms. But if we say that the policy of Russia and Turkey is to drive a wedge between Turkey and its NATO allies, strong support for Ukraine is a setback for this policy, the Western diplomat said.