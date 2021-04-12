Under Biden, Pakistan and the United States face a dilemma over the extent of their relationship





After the unpredictability of the Trump years, Pakistan approached victory for Joe Bidens and the new administration with both expectation and apprehension. He was hoping the administration would buy its case for a reset and broadening of relations beyond Afghanistan, but he worried about the baggage the Biden team might gain from their experience during the Obama years, including the second. half was a relative low in the United States. -Pakistan relationship. Almost 100 days after the start of the new administration, it appears that redefining US-Pakistan relations will not be as easy as Islamabad had hoped, even if Pakistan concertedly pushes a new geo-economic vision.

President Biden has yet to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Biden also did not invite Pakistan to a leaders’ summit on climate change scheduled for later this month, although leaders from India and Bangladesh were there, and Pakistan was the only country among the 10 most populous in the world not to receive an invitation. Its absence is all the more glaring as Pakistanis work to mitigate climate change, including their pledge to plant a billion trees. Khan claims he’s not bothered. Bidens’ special envoy for climate change John Kerry, meanwhile, is currently in the region to visit India and Bangladesh, but not Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan continues to play a key role in the Afghan peace process.

Trump has taken a transactional approach in Pakistan, which has worked well in some ways. What Pakistan wants now is a relationship with the United States that is broader and encompasses trade and investment. Will Biden deliver?

What Pakistan wants

In recent months, Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders have jointly promoted a new focus on geo-economy, an approach that emphasizes regional trade and connectivity, and emphasizes that Pakistan is open for business. The new goal recognizes that a geostrategic approach does not go any further, and if Pakistan is to rise to the world stage (as its neighbor India has), that position will have to be based on economic growth.

In tandem, Pakistan says it wants to coexist with its neighbors and wants a peaceful outcome in Afghanistan. He seeks detente potential with India: In February, the two agreed to honor a 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in Kashmir, and there could be more to come on a reconciliation. In a recent speech in Islamabad, Pakistani Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, among other things: We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward.

Pakistan also wants a broader relationship with the United States, a relationship that goes beyond strategic concerns and the war in Afghanistan. It expresses openness to the West, with its leaders declaring that the country’s economic fortunes are unrelated to China and the $ 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship Chinas Belt and Road Initiative alone. In his speech last month, Bajwa said: While CPEC remains central to our vision, seeing Pakistan only through the prism of CPEC is also misleading. Our extremely vital geostrategic location and a transformed vision make us a country with immense and diverse potential. Pakistan’s foreign minister also said: [Americans] must understand that our relationship with China is not a zero-sum game for them. They should come, compete and invest. The problem with this talk is that Pakistan’s regulatory climate is far from ideal for investors.

The foreign minister and other officials have also suggested that Pakistan can serve as an interlocutor in U.S.-China relations, recalling an approach that worked well half a century ago. But in 2021, the United States is unlikely to take Pakistan on this issue.

A difficult start

Pakistani relations with the Biden administration got off to a bumpy start. On January 28, the Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld a lower court judgment acquitting Omar Saeed Sheikh, the man convicted of organizing the kidnapping of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002, a kidnapping that led to his murder. The Biden administration was quick to denounce the courts’ ruling, calling it an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere, including Pakistan, adding that the United States expected the Pakistani government to quickly reconsider its legal options to ensure justice be done.

The decision came the day before Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ first appeals with the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan. The juxtaposition of the two readings presented a clear and inevitable contrast. In his conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Blinken focused on the concerns of the Americas regarding the Sheikh ruling; in his conversation with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, he stressed the importance of advancing US-Indian relations.

The Afghanistan factor

The Biden administration looks at Pakistan through the prism of Afghanistan, just as the Trump administration has. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad continues his regular visits to Islamabad and to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi for discussions on the peace process. But while the Trump administration has favored Pakistan over all other third parties over Afghanistan, the Biden administration has not. In a leaked letter to Ghani, Blinken notably mentioned India and Iran as well as Russia, China and Pakistan as countries that could contribute to the peace process. The mention of India, in particular, worries Pakistan. Ultimately, in the troika plus one (China, Russia and US plus Pakistan) talks on the Afghan peace process that took place in Moscow last month, Pakistan was the plus one, but it seems likely that India will play a bigger role than it has played in recent years.

The dilemma is that the United States wants more from Pakistan over Afghanistan, especially to try to get the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire. Pakistan insists that it is doing all it can, that it has already done a lot in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table, and that there are real limits to its influence over the group. There is some truth to these limits, given that the Taliban has moved away from Pakistani control since the 1990s, and that Pakistani influence over Taliban field commanders, in particular, may be much less than we can’t imagine it. While Pakistan wants to maintain its key position in the Afghan peace process, a position it has achieved precisely because of its influence over the Taliban, Pakistanis tend to deny the demand to do more for it. curb the Taliban, especially after the United States negotiated a peace. deal with the group. In all recent American administrations, of course, it is believed that Pakistani support for the Taliban (including the group’s sanctuaries in Pakistan) caused the United States to lose the war in Afghanistan. The two countries continue to see each other, which hurts the relationship.

Through it all, the United States ends up favoring the Pakistani military, its usual partner and the only institution in Pakistan that it perceives to be effective over its civilian officials.

The Biden administration

Biden knew Pakistan well throughout his years on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice president. The Pakistanis had hoped this would be enough for a reset and widening the scope of the relationship, but the reality is that Biden is too busy elsewhere with more pressing concerns both domestically and abroad to focus on the Pakistan beyond the question of Afghanistan, at least for now. Pakistani officials have privately admitted that the Biden administration is not giving encouraging signals. “

Washington will likely continue to see Pakistan through the prism of neighboring countries: Afghanistan, India and China in particular. Paradoxically, Trump’s unorthodoxy had allayed some of the fears of Pakistani people; its leaders felt for a time that the Americas’ relations with Pakistan were divorced from their relations with India. This feeling probably won’t last. In Pakistan, the old perceptions that Republican administrations are better for it than Democratic administrations and that the United States favors India at the expense of Pakistanis are never far from the surface.

The legacy of the Obama years probably weighs heavily, and not just on the issue of Afghanistan and havens for the Haqqani network in Pakistan, which became a sticking point in the relationship during Bidens’ time as a vice. -President. The Navy Seal raid on Abbottabad in May 2011 that killed Osama bin Laden marked a low point in those years. For Pakistan, this raised the question of sovereignty. For America, the episode revealed a bigger problem: the fact that it could not trust Pakistan, and the Obama administration’s relationship with the country never recovered. (Pakistanis have their own grievances from that year, when a CIA contractor Raymond Davis shot and killed two Pakistani men in Lahore, and a NATO attack in November accidentally killed 24 Pakistani soldiers. )

Look ahead

Pakistan has made it clear that it wants a different relationship with the United States. But what is equally clear is that the United States does not buy its new geo-economic land so easily. Part of this is because it is unrealistic: Pakistan does not yet have the economic depth necessary for this new approach. But it would still be helpful for the Biden administration to look beyond its singular Afghan lens in Pakistan. The country has changed since 2016; he knows he needs a new paradigm, and the status quo is not enough. Now is the right time to rethink the United States’ engagement with Pakistan. Climate change would have been an obvious new issue to cooperate on, and failure to engage with Pakistan in this area could be a missed opportunity.

For a new approach to making the relationship work, the two countries will have to do more to meet somewhere in the middle. Biden’s team need to keep an open mind and look at Pakistan from a broader perspective. And if Pakistan does not want strategic concerns to dominate its relationship with the United States, it must offer something more than words: real economic incentives.

