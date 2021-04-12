Share Tweet Share Share E-mail

Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC on April 16, the first meeting between these heads of state who each succeed a predecessor who left a mark in his own way. One of the most important differences between the Biden administration and the Trump administration concerns China, with the Bidens administration wanting a multifaceted relationship cooperating in some spaces and pitting themselves against others rather than competition in all. fronts. His administration needs to think carefully about how to achieve this: these issues are not always siled, and Xi Jinpings’ administration may not even be interested in cooperation. To that end, learning from the Japanese example might be the best option for the United States. The combination of cooperation and confrontation who defined much of Japan’s relationship with China suggests that a useful goal of U.S. strategy, leveraging its geopolitical clout in ways that Japan and other states cannot, is to create a environment based on coordination on common interests and the construction of a common objective where countries are not. forced to choose sides.

Just because Japan doesn’t want to choose between the United States and China doesn’t mean its concerns about China’s security threat are not very real and very deep. Japan is indeed recalibrating its approach to China simply without storm and stress that accompanies such changes in the United States. Japan is a veteran of China’s coercive diplomacy it has seen before its citizens detained, violations of its airspace, territorial incursions, and economic coercion. Japan was well aware of supply chain issues related to its economic relationship with China before the US Department of Defense announced its working group to solve these problems earlier this year. Once notoriously reluctant to denounce human rights violations, bipartisan caucus of Japanese Diet lawmakers focusing on human rights abuses in China and the group issued statements condemning China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

In other words, there should be no doubt that Japan deeply feels a sense of threat coming from China, as Kwansei Gakuin University’s Inoue Ichiro said: The more China rises, the more Japan. becomes vigilant. However, too much analysis has focused on Japan’s constitutional constraints on its military, assuming that Japan is content to break free from its alliance with the United States, but that can only explain a large part of it. Japan’s response to its security environment. Perhaps the most opportune time for Japan to remove these constraints has just passed: with China’s territorial incursions becoming very real, public opinion increasingly identifying China as a threat, and in Abe Shinz a prime minister. which had unprecedented political capital to revise the constitution of Japan to become a more normal military state (and the stated ambition to do so), there should never have been a wider window for the remilitarization of Japan.

Instead, the fact that Japanese military spending has remained mostly stable in real terms and the constitutional review has never been carried out means, first, that a prime minister’s power ceiling may be lower. than we thought. The question is not completely fixed if something is pushing Japanese decision-makers to adapt its defense policy, it is China. Despite his failure to revise the constitution itself, Abe was still able to pass a law reinterpreting the constitution to allow the SDF to participate in collective self-defense, a long-standing ambition that gained new momentum in the wake of the Chinese incursions around the Senkaku Islands. Further extensions of Japanese defense capabilities within existing constitutional limits also deserve to be taken seriously. While an SDF contribution to the defense of Taiwan is unlikely to be imminent, it should be remembered that the 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis caused a significant change in Japan’s defense guidelines.

Second, the challenge presented by China has prompted Japan to double down on rules-based order-building agreements and deepen partnerships with India, ASEAN and Australia. With their varying perceptions of threats, aligning these partners means selling them on the value of economic cooperation and democratic governance. The rules-based order framework is important and has buy-in from decision-makers in regional capitals, but most importantly allows the United States and its partners to stand up for something rather than just being a containment brigade of the United States. China and gives a positive ambition for China. achieve as a world leader. The order should be workable rather than an exclusive club. The challenge is how far heterogeneity is acceptable and where lines can be drawn violent Hindu nationalism in Modis India and the bloody drug war in the Philippines deserves its place among threats to liberalism in the region, which can also give the United States additional motivation. to deal with his undemocratic spasms at home.

China’s economic promise is still a powerful draw, and the cultural ties are deep and fundamental, and neither should be dismissed. The United States and most other Western economies can reverse the idea that economic engagement was a fanciful opportunity to ease China’s authoritarian tendencies with the undeclared assumption that economic ties are an option that can be done. calibrated, even down to zero if necessary. Yet, for most East Asian economies, the idea that economic relations are somehow optional would approach madness, and all agree that Chinese raw materials are essential for economic growth and that its consumers are an essential market. According to JETROs 2020 survey of Japanese companies, only 7.1% said they would scale back or withdraw their business from China.

To demand that Japan (and other regional partners) accept Washington’s framing of China, as the Trump administration appeared to be doing, risked alienating itself from US partners in East Asia, they are economically dependent on China. , do not want to alienate China completely, and all of them have different problems and goals with China and the United States. Each country in the region has its own capital and interests, especially in their relations with China, and accepting and living with the disagreements of regional partners is essential. As Ryan Haas of the Brookings Institution points out, it will even create political space for the United States, as countries will feel more comfortable working with the United States on issues relating to China if it is not seen as an expression of hostility. to China.

The most valuable lesson the United States could take from Japan is to accept China’s rise as inevitable. There is a need to insist on human rights standards and rules and deter military incursions, but if China, with a population three times that of the United States, wants to achieve a similar level of wealth per capita, that means that China’s economy will eventually become three times the size of the United States. This does not mean accommodation or acceptance of a G2 arrangement (which may even represent the nightmarish scenario for Japan and other states) but to confront and cooperate if necessary and avoid essentialist rhetoric. The United States could learn from the Japanese experience.





Paul Nadeau is a doctoral student at the University of Tokyo and associate researcher at the Scholl Chair in International Trade at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He was previously the Private Secretary of the Japanese Diet and a member of the Foreign Affairs and Trade staff of Senator Olympia Snowe. He holds a BA from George Washington University, a Certificate in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins Universitys School of Advanced International Studies, and a Masters in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University. He should be general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.



