Indias South Asian Opportunity – The Hindu





Peace with Pakistan is not just a bilateral issue, it is essential for India to transform South Asia

The statement issued by the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan at the end of February that they agree to strictly observe all agreements between the two countries coincided with a statement made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Colombo that our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue. This was then strongly endorsed by the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Bajwa. This shows that there is a growing, but unstated awareness that no country can wrest parts of Kashmir that each controls from the other. On the contrary, it is better to focus on solving the problems that ravage the entire subcontinent, poverty, malnutrition and unwarranted neglect of young people. It is a realization that Indo-Pakistan animosity is hurting regionalism and South Asian growth.

Economic integration

A just peace between India and Pakistan is not only good for the two states, but for all the nations that make up the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Reports such as the World Bank publication A Glass Half Full and others from the Asian Development Bank and the European Union find the explosive value of economic integration in South Asia.

Although the ASACR facilitated limited collaborations among its members, it remained a victim of the Indo-Pakistani posture. As the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar observed in an interview with this newspaper in December 2020: If the ASACR is a serious regionalism initiative, and [Pakistan] blocks trade and connectivity and people-to-people links … what regionalism are we talking about? Now that the two countries have agreed to maintain the ceasefire, it is time for India to seize the opportunity and become more concerned with South Asia and much less obsessed with Pakistan.

An economically transformed and integrated South Asian region could beneficially join the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative and even join the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, the world’s largest trading bloc of 15 countries, accounting for 30% of its GDP. , as a much appreciated partner.

Writing in a commemorative volume in honor of the late Sri Lankan economist Saman Kelegama, Professor Selim Raihan of the University of Dhaka highlights India’s overwhelming size imbalance in South Asia: the shares of the India in South Asia’s total land area, population and real GDP in 2016 are 62%, 75% and 83% respectively. The other two major South Asian countries are Pakistan and Bangladesh with shares in regional GDP of only 7.6% and 5.6%, respectively.

Given its size and weight, only India can take the lead in transforming a significantly underperforming region like South Asia. With a population of just over 1.9 billion, South Asia has a GDP (PPP) of $ 12 trillion. Compare that with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). At nearly $ 700 million, ASEAN has a GDP (PPP) of around $ 9 trillion and per capita income which, at $ 14,000 (PPP), comes close to China, with member states like the Vietnam that are starting to grow dramatically.

Indias moment

Now is the time for India to think big and act big by ambitiously aiming to engineer a South Asian economic miracle in half the size of China. If it seems impossible, China rose in 1972. But for that to happen, India must view a peace with Pakistan not as a bilateral issue, to be settled quietly, if at all, but as essential and urgent. . while seeing it as a chance of a lifetime, to radically transform South Asia for the better, nothing less.

Uday Balakrishnan teaches at IISc, Bengaluru. Opinions are personal

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos