West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool Congress insults listed castes in state: PM Modi





Prime Minister Modi, addressing a public meeting in the town of Bardhaman, said a top Congressional leader from Trinamool had branded members of the listed caste population as beggars.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed several election rallies in West Bengal on April 12, accused the leadership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of insulting the listed caste population in the state. Addressing a public meeting in the town of Bardhaman, the prime minister said a top Congressional leader from Trinamool called out members of the castes listed as beggars. Have I got neither condemned such remarks nor asked for an apology, Modi said. He also stressed that no Congressional leader in Trinamool can make such a comment without the knowledge of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Prime Minister said that the soul of Baba Saheb Ambedkars is hurt by the insult leveled against the listed castes. You made the biggest mistake, the biggest sin, in insulting the Dalits, he said. The prime minister’s remarks were directed against TMC chief Sujata Khan Mondal, who in a video clip was allegedly heard calling beggars from scheduled caste voters. Later that day, while speaking to Kalyani, Mr. Modi raised the issue of his visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh, the birthplace of Harichand Thakur, the founder of the Matua sect. Mr. Modi visited Orakandi on March 27, during his visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the independence of the Republic. When I visited Orakandi, a priest from the Matua sect said that I was the first prime minister to visit Harichand Thakur’s birthplace, Modi said. The prime minister said Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policy had harmed the interests of Matuas and Namasudras. Mr. Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to granting citizenship and justice to refugees. The Matuas are Hindu refugees who came from Bangladesh and settled in the districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia in West Bengal. Mr. Modi said the people of Nandigram defeated Ms. Banerjee and her sleeves were finished. The PM also added that the people of West Bengal also understood Ms Banerjee’s game plan that she wanted to hand over power to her nephew. People asked the whole team of the Have I got leave the field in the first four phases of the polls, he said. The reality of West Bengal is that the game is over Have I got, Added Mr. Modi. The prime minister, who spoke at three public meetings during the day, the third in Barasat, accused the Trinamool Congress of corruption and budget cuts. He also said that the votes for the BJP would ensure that each farmer gets 18,000, which are outstanding under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and benefits under the Ayushman Bharat program. Elections in the districts of Bardhaman, Nadia and North 24 Parganas where the Prime Minister addressed public meetings today are scheduled in the fifth phase on April 17.

