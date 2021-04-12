Trump-era tax change emerges as a corner issue in Democrats’ infrastructure debate





Dissent over reinstating unlimited tax deductions to states and local communities has emerged as a critical point in Democrats ‘path to advancing President Joe Bidens’ infrastructure plan.

Unlike most of the policies of former President Donald Trump, which the Biden administration sought to largely reverse, the institution of so-called SALT caps by Congress in 2017 received support from elements of the Party. Democrat, including the president himself.

Progressive groups have maintained that the deduction primarily benefits the wealthy, and the White House has indicated it wants to keep them because they can help pay for the infrastructure plan. Calls to roll back the caps and restore the unlimited deduction, however, have come from a growing number of moderate Democrats primarily from the Northeast and California, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. where resident owners of these high tax states can benefit from their federal tax relief.

The debate places Biden, who has campaigned to reverse most of Trump’s tax measures, including the SALT caps, in the unusual setting of opposing the reversal of Trump’s policy.

Democratic strategists and lawmakers say the battle should come as no surprise: Trump staged this fight even when he included the controversial caps on SALT deductions in the tax cuts and jobs law. The measure, as expected, split Democrats into a richer establishment camp that favored uncapped deductions, and a more populist and progressive wing that openly supports higher taxes on the rich to pay for social programs and reduce income inequalities.

Democrats haven’t shown they’re all in the same boat. And Mr Biden doesn’t have much leeway here, said Glenn Totten, a seasoned Democratic strategist.

For now, all of this debate only makes the job of Mitch McConnell and Republicans easier because it presents it as a blue state versus a red state issue, he added. This was one of the intentions of the SALT caps in the first place.

‘Not an income generator’

The White House has repeatedly pointed out that the SALT caps are the rare Trump-era political issue that Biden supports.

During press briefings last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki answered many questions on the SALT issue, stressing that lifting the caps is not a source of income. , even after reporters pointed out to him that Democrats who support the caps reversal could easily sink an infrastructure bill.

Axios reported earlier this month that senior administration officials believe that maintaining the caps is good policy because they bring in tens of billions of dollars in federal tax revenue.

A spokesperson for the Biden administration responded to NBC News’ questions about the White Houses’ position on SALT, referring to Psakis’ comments in recent briefings.

Progressive groups and policy makers have said they support the SALT caps because they actually make a large portion of top incomes pay more in federal taxes, which can then be used to fund progressive programs.

“There is a need to tax the rich, which has become a largely popular position. It is clear that it has to happen. It is one way to do it,” said Maura Quint, executive director of Tax March, a progressive group. which advocates taxation. justice.

But so far lawmakers who want to reverse this particular Trump policy are not moving.

Eight moderate House Democrats, mostly from Blue States where residents have been hammered by Trump SALT hats, wrote a letter earlier this month, saying they were an emphatic no to Bidens’ plan if he did not understand to lift them.

Were going to keep fighting until it was part of the bill. It’s as critical as a road, bridge or tunnel, which is why we’re going to keep fighting for it until the end, said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, DN.J., who was the one of the eight to sign the letter. in an interview.

The SALT deduction cap was designed to target blue states, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, DN.J., who also signed the letter, said in an email. We are being punished for putting in place programs that help our citizens.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, DN.Y., another signatory, told NBC News that if we don’t do it now, we won’t. Im pushing for a complete repeal. He added, no salt, no okay, repeating a mantra he and Gottheimer said recently.

All three argued that the cap had hurt middle-class filers in their states, pointing out that the measure had increased the federal tax burden for many homeowners.

“It’s a middle class problem, taxes on middle class families have gone up because of this bill, not gone down,” Gottheimer said.

“The term ‘middle class’ is different, depending on where you live in the country,” Suozzi said.

Pelosi has said in recent days that she is a big supporter of removing caps and is in favor of removing caps and we hope we can include it in the bill. Schumer, meanwhile, sponsored a bill earlier this year that would reinstate the SALT deduction.

That could end up being more than enough to push Biden, who had expressed support for repealing the caps in the presidential primary, to cancel them and align with the moderates.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House and must minimize their defections to pass a bill, unless they win Republican support. In the Senate, a host of other issues, including a vigorous debate over raising corporate taxes, promise to further complicate the plan’s future.

“Retribution policy” or taxing the rich?

Before the bill was enacted in 2017, tax filers could deduct all of their state and local taxes from their federal taxes.

For taxpayers in high-tax states such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California, the SALT deduction offered potentially huge federal tax relief, as filers could write off the large amount of local and state taxes that they claim. they were paying.

But the Trump administration, under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, instituted a cap of $ 10,000 on that deduction, meaning tax filers who pay tens of thousands of dollars state and local taxes now face a very low cap on what they can deduct. As a result, the amount of federal taxes these tax filers had to pay increased dramatically.

Supporters of keeping the SALT caps, including progressives, have pointed out that removing them would disproportionately benefit the wealthy. According to a 2020 Brookings Institution analysis, 96% of the benefits of a SALT cap repeal would help the top fifth of all taxpayers, and nearly 60% of the benefits would help the richest 1%. Twenty-five percent of the benefits of repealing the SALT cap would flow to the wealthiest 0.1% of taxpayers, according to the analysis.

Lawmakers in high-tax blue states claimed Trump and Republicans included the measure to punish them. (New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called the policy of political retribution outright.)

It’s impossible to deny that the Republicans, when crafting their tax bill, were quick to try to use wedge issues wherever possible, Totten said.

Before the cap, the average SALT deduction in New Jersey had been over $ 19,000, according to the Tax Policy Center. In California, it had exceeded $ 20,000 and in New York, nearly $ 24,000. In Oklahoma, for example, it had been around $ 8,000, an amount unaffected by the cap.

What happens next?

The irony that Bidens’ posture on Trump-created policy could make or break an infrastructure package is not lost on policy makers. Several have said that regardless of this unusual intersection, Bidens’ apparent support for maintaining the SALT caps simply helps to strengthen the consistency maintained so far in progressive policymaking.

That makes for some weird bed mates, Democratic strategist Joel Payne said.

Payne pointed out that while this was Trump-era policy, the SALT caps actually aligned with a progressive, bottom-up approach to the economy that the Biden presidency has been consistent with.

The president is siding with the progressive stance, which has been a common thread in all his political statements so far, certainly with a tax policy whereby the rich and the well-connected should pay more, he said. . And the fact that he could possibly dig in there represents a radical shift in mainstream democratic politics.

According to Payne, Biden will negotiate on this.

The president is due to meet with Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate on Monday to discuss his infrastructure plan.

What future talks look like is giving moderate Democrats what they’re looking for; lift the caps instead of lifting them completely; or by promising that the treatment of caps will come in a different bill, Bidens may have promised that the second infrastructure bill is just the latest example of how Biden will have to work to keep the delicate coalition going. of the Democratic Party together while keeping its promises to cancel many of the policies of its predecessors. .

Some progressives indicate that they are ready to give ground.

Basically, SALT isn’t necessarily the main issue, said Quint, of Tax March, whose group last year strongly opposed efforts to repeal the caps. We need to look at larger issues like increasing the corporate tax rate, a wealth tax. The SALT cap is not an area in which we get lost or divided.

