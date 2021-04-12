What does TLP want? – Pakistan





Review of the TLP’s demands and its negotiations with the government over the past 6 months.

Protests erupted in major cities in Pakistan on Monday after Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested by security forces in Lahore as a “preventative measure” ahead of the deadline. April 20 for the government.

The deadline is for last year’s party requests; in October, a history teacher who had shown blasphemous sketches of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in class was beheaded and his attacker shot dead by French police as they attempted to arrest him. In the days following the beheading, the cartoons were projected on the facade of a building in a French town and people showed them at protests across the country.

After the murder, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the Islamists and vowed not to abandon the cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Prime Imran Khan and other leaders of Muslim countries denounced the words of the French Prime Minister during demonstrations across the country calling for a boycott of French products.

Here, Dawn.com takes a look at the demands made by the TLP after the publication of the blasphemous cartoons in France and a timeline of its negotiations with the PTI-led government:

Karachi Rally vs France Nov 7, 2020 TLP Rally makes its way to Sharea Faisal. AFP

TLP is organizing a large rally on Sharea Faisal in Karachi, demanding the cutoff of diplomatic relations with Paris and a boycott of French products.

The TLP calls on the federal government to take practical steps, otherwise it would be forced to take extreme measures.

The rally is led by Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, then head of the TLP, who urges the federal government to declare jihad against France.

Talks begin before March 12, 2020

TLP announces the Tahafuz Namoos-i-Risalat March from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad on November 15th.

Talks between the capital’s administration and TLP leaders begin as the party seeks security cover for the protest rally.

A team of administration officers are trying to convince TLP leaders and organizers of the rally to cancel it due to the spread of Covid-19 across the country, including in Islamabad.

Reinforced security, arrests made on November 14, 2020 A view of Murree Road blocked by containers before TLP militants approached Islamabad. Mohammad Asim / white star

Blockades are being installed at various entry points to the capital, including Faizabad, with the deployment of police and paramilitary force to prevent the TLP protest rally from entering the city.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement detain 181 TLP leaders and activists in different parts of Rawalpindi and send 65 of them to Adiala prison after bringing them to court.

TLP militants, police clash November 15, 2020 Security personnel stand at Murree Road to prevent violence from TLP militants camped in Faizabad. Mohammad Asim / white star

Liaquat Bagh features a scene from a battlefield as police and stick-wielding TLP activists clashed throughout the day.

The demonstrators, whose number has been officially given at around 3,000, manage to reach the Faizabad interchange where they organize a sit-in.

Riot police resort to tear gas bombardment against protesters throwing stones. During the clashes, dozens of police officers and several TLP activists were injured and transferred to hospitals.

Heavy tear gas bombings also affected residents of neighboring areas, many complaining of difficulty breathing, said a resident of a locality near Liaquat Bagh.

The government accepts “ all requests ” November 16, 2020 Sitting around empty tear gas shells fired by the police, TLP supporters shout slogans during an anti-France demonstration. AFP

TLP announces that the government has accepted its four demands and is releasing a copy of the handwritten agreement bearing the signatures of Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Qadri, Minister of Interior Ijaz Shah and Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.

The agreement says the government will take a decision by parliament on the expulsion of the French ambassador within three months, will not appoint its ambassador to France, and will release all arrested workers from the TLP. The government will not register any complaints against TLP leaders or workers, even after calling off the sit-in.

There is no immediate government confirmation of the deal, but the Home Office is issuing a notification regarding the immediate release of all those arrested in the past two days in different parts of Punjab.

New leader, new warning January 3 TLP activists and supporters gather for Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral prayer in Lahore. AFP

The party’s new young leader, Hafiz Saad Rizvi, is named his father’s successor shortly after the death of TLP founder Allama Khadim Rizvi on November 19, 2020.

In the first week of the new year, TLP threatens to relaunch its protest if the government does not keep its promise to expel the French ambassador by February 17.

Were required to honor the agreement until February 17. A war to (protect) the honor of the Prophet (SAW) was waged. If anyone has a misunderstanding, it should be lifted as we pledge not to delay making a decision after February 17, the new TLP leader tells his father’s chehlum.

If you forgot the promise, check out our story […] You have until February 17 to expel the French ambassador, Saad warns the government, addressing thousands of TLP workers present at the chehlum.

New TLP deal with the government on February 11

The TLP quashes its protest after the signing of a new agreement between party leaders and the government in which it is decided that the latter would present the terms of an agreement signed between them last year to parliament by April 20.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that, as decided in the renewed agreement, his government would take the matter to parliament by April 20. The Prime Minister reminds the TLP that it must not forget that no one has done more than him to highlight the issue at the international level. blasphemy, not because of the TLP but because it was an article of his faith.

According to the TLP, the government team expressed its inability to implement the agreement and wanted the TLP leadership to stop protesting. The TLP, however, refused to budge and warned the government to act or risk protesting, the party said.

After long rounds of negotiations, the government team agrees to respond to all requests by April 20.

If the parties concerned undertake an activity contrary to the spirit of the agreement before April 20, it will be considered null, specifies the text of the agreement.

TLP leader Saad Rizvi arrested on April 12 TLP leader Saad Rizvi arrested in Lahore. Screenshot

TLP Emir Naib Syed Zaheerul Hassan Shah says the government “has completely deviated” from the deal it made with the TLP regarding Namoos-i-Risalat.

Shah calls on TLP leaders and workers to “hit the roads” in their areas to protest government action.

TLP member Khalid Awan told Dawn that the government had “reneged on its promise” to expel the French ambassador by April 20 and has taken Rizvi into custody.

“We will not back down from our mission because of the arrest of Saad Rizvi.”

Header Image: AFP

