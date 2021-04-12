Russia suspends most air travel with Turkey until June 1





Photographer: Chris McGrath / Getty Images Photographer: Chris McGrath / Getty Images Russia has suspended most air travel with Turkey, citing an increase in coronavirus infections, cutting off a key source of tourism revenue for the country amid tensions over Ankara’s support for Ukraine. Most charter and scheduled flights will be suspended between April 15 and June 1, but two flights per week will continue to operate between Moscow and Istanbul, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in a televised briefing on Monday. At least 80% of Covid-19 cases identified among Russians returning from abroad involved people coming from Turkey, public health chief Anna Popova said at the same briefing. Some 500,000 Russians had booked tours to Turkey during the period, which covers two public holidays, RIA Novosti said, citing the Russian Association of Tour Operators. Borsa Istanbul’s tourism index fell 6.4% on Monday as rumors spread that flights could be suspended, closing at the lowest level since January 11. Russia was the biggest source of tourists to Turkey last year, with 2.13 million visitors despite coronavirus restrictions. Daily cases in Turkey, the highest in Europe, hit a record 55,941 on April 8. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to announce stricter social distancing measures after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Erdogan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend amid mounting tensions with Moscow over a Russian massive accumulation of troops near its border with Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Erdogan about the Ukrainian crisis and the Covid-19 situation the day before. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied any connection between the flight ban and Zelensky’s visit, telling RIA Novosti the move was solely related to the coronavirus situation. Russia also suspended flights with Tanzania on Monday, citing the epidemic there. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

