Overview: Indonesia targets $ 200 billion in assets under management for SWF; Mitsui Sumitomo Launches $ 4.6 Billion M&A Fund | Asset owners

AUSTRALIA

The AUSfund of A $ 1 billion ($ 760 million) announced the closure and transfer of eligible members to Hostplus.

Australia’s oldest Eligible Working Fund (ERF), AUSfund, which manages lost or inactive pension balances, will liquidate the fund and transfer members whose accounts hold more than A $ 6,000 to Hostplus at the end of May.

The move came after new government legislation requires ERFs to transfer all accounts to the Australian tax office by June 2022.

Source: Hostplus

Great shift: Michelle Boucher joined First Super

Michelle Boucher left Cbus to join the AU $ 3 billion ($ 2.29 billion) First Super as deputy managing director.

In her new role, which took effect last week, she will be responsible for business development, marketing and communications functions. She will continue to be based in Melbourne.

Boucher was previously the director of the people, technology and empowerment group at A $ 46.7 billion Cbus, where she worked for almost eight years. She has also held management positions at ESSSuper.

Source: Financial standard

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has proposed to impose an overall limit on the exposure of life insurers to offshore reinsurers that are not regulated by APRA.

The proposed updates have been released for stakeholder comment in response to concern over the rise of life insurers “doing business with offshore reinsurers,” APRA said in a statement.

“These concerns are particularly exacerbated with regard to the group risk market, which plays an important role in the Australian pension system,” he writes.

Source: OPEN

INDONESIA

Aiming high: President Joko Widodo wants a bigger SWF

President Joko Widodo has set a target of $ 200 billion for Indonesia’s new wealth fund over the next two to three years, aimed at financing its effort for the resource-based economy to increase the chain of value. That’s double the $ 100 billion target set earlier this year, and a far cry from the fund’s US $ 15 billion launch.

The fund has been in talks with 50 fund managers and has received pledges from those in the United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United States and Canada, which will help it reach $ 20 billion in six months, said declared the president on April 7.

“We can do it,” Widodo said from the Jakarta Palace. “We give investors the freedom to choose whether to invest across the portfolio or to choose the thematic funds. This is what I think is unique.”

Source: Work time

JAPAN

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance plans to invest up to 500 billion yen ($ 4.55 billion) in foreign mergers and acquisitions through 2023 by creating a fund focused on North America, said Shinichiro Funabiki, the new general manager of the company. The company will use its excess cash as capital for the fund, which will allocate approximately 60% to North America.

Funabiki said the insurer “hopes to diversify its portfolio in the face of a difficult earnings environment in Japan. Now that we are in the world’s top 10 in terms of turnover, we need to reach the highest level in terms of profits. We will create a 500 billion yen fund for overseas mergers and acquisitions ”.

Funabiki succeeded Noriyuki Hara as President and CEO on April 1. The insurer held around 6.69 billion yen in total assets as of March 2020.

Source: Nikkei, Asset management in Asia

MALAYSIA

Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) intends to continue to diversify its portfolio by geography and asset class, and to invest more in renewable energy (RE), infrastructure and the adoption of 5G.

PNB Group Chairman and CEO Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said the fund’s diversification efforts, and in particular its growing international exposure, saw its net profit for fiscal 2020 rise 2.8 percent to $ 11 billion. RM, while its international assets grew 3.5% to 12% of its overall portfolio.

“PNB aims to gradually expand this segment of new long-term investments, including in renewables, 5G technology, logistics and data centers, which are among the defensive sectors offering stable recurring returns,” said Ahmad Zulqarnain, adding that PNB aims to gain exposure in these sectors by participating in IPO activity globally.

Source: Malaysian reserve

SINGAPORE

AIA Group has established a variable capital company called AIA VCC in Singapore as part of a group-wide investment program to facilitate the deployment of capital on a global scale.

VCCs are Singapore registered entities that are specifically designed to invest in private assets. The AIA VCC is managed by AIA Investment Management Private, which had reported assets under management of SGD 178 billion at the end of 2020.

AIA said it “is currently studying how the recently introduced VCC framework can support AIA’s investment program with particular emphasis on the balance sheet exposure to specialized and alternative investment strategies.”

Source: AIA press release

Grab, backed by Temasek, is expected to be listed on Nasdaq through a merger with Altimeter Capital Management’s special purpose acquisition company (Spac), valued at $ 450 million. The deal values ​​the super-app at $ 35 billion and could be the largest Spac deal in the world to date.

Grab is expected to raise around $ 2.5 billion through a private investment in public stocks (Pipe) – a type of deal that often accompanies a deal with Spac.

Temasek’s $ 10 million investment in Grab in 2017 (then known as Grabtaxi) through its venture capital subsidiary Vertex Ventures, prompted the rideshare company to move its headquarters from Malaysia. in Singapore.

Source: Financial Times

INTERNATIONAL (EX-ASIA)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund and the real estate division of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Ivanhoé Cambridge, are among 14 key investors in Mumbai-based property developer Macrotech.

Macrotech raised a total of ₹ 7.4 billion (499 million) ahead of its initial public offering which opened on April 7 and ended on April 9. Brookfield Asset Management and Nomura are also among the key investors.

This is the third time that Macrotech has attempted an IPO after abandoning its plans in 2009 and 2018 citing market conditions.

Source: DealStreetAsia

The Norwegian government has proposed to omit smaller companies from the Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG) stock benchmark of NOK 11 trillion ($ 1.29 trillion), a change that could reduce the number of ‘individual stocks in which it invests 25 to 30%.

Releasing his 2021 white paper on the country’s global sovereign wealth fund, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said the benchmark would be scaled down in order to keep costs down and avoid some of the complications of ownership.

Other key projects for the Norwegian SWF include the decision not to add new countries to the fund’s emerging markets universe.

Source: IPE

Dutch pension fund PGGM has committed A $ 350 million ($ 269.5 million) to a real estate fund by Australian EG Funds Management.

Following this investment, the EG Australian Core Enhanced Fund will focus on non-discretionary industrial, office and retail assets. It previously targeted light industrial and logistics assets in Sydney and Brisbane, and countercyclical investments in office assets in Perth.

The addition of PGGM brings the Australian fund’s assets under management to AUD 1.25 billion.

Source: EG funds management