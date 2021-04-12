Half of the elections made the complete washout of TMC certain: Modi





Kalyani, April 12 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that half of the elections made TMC’s complete washout certain. Addressing a public meeting here, Mr. Modi said the people of Bengal have decided that on May 2 Didi will leave and the BJP will come. “Understand the power of your vote. Your single vote in the BJP can help credit Rs 18,000 to the bank account of the poor, ”the Prime Minister said. “Didi did not organize any municipal elections and gave all the power to the tolabaazs,” he said. “We are working on ‘Har ghar Jal’, without any tolabaaz,” Modi said. He said that killing the people of Bengal for their political interests, plundering the people of Bengal for the benefit of their toola-baaz, betraying the people of Bengal to make their union powerful is the result of Didi’s 10 years of work. . The prime minister said that because of people like Didi, the visions of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee could not come true. “Didi you can insult the SCs by calling them beggars, but for the BJP their respect is of the utmost importance,” he said. “It is Didi’s planning that the CBOs, the Dalits do not vote. It is openly said that the TMC people will gherao central forces. But Didi, listen carefully, you don’t have the right to snatch a vote from anyone, ”Modi said. “Disturbed by the fear of losing, Didi and her group cross all lines. Its people abuse SCs, STs, OBCs just because they support the BJP. Seeing his defeat, Didi devised a strategy to prevent them from voting and to help his henchmen rig the votes, ”he said. “We aim to make Kalyani and other places nearby ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Your request for an AIIMS has been satisfied. Didi just had to join AIIMS at the station but she couldn’t even do it. If a poor person is sick, should they get help or not? Should every government do it or not? The Indian government is willing to spend Rs 5 lakh, but Didi has not let that happen as well. Why is she angry with the poor? The PM questioned. UNI BM RN

