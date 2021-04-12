Budget increases, the BKPM is considered to have been prepared as a ministry

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

APBN observer Awalil Rizky assessed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) prepared the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) has long since become the Ministry of Investment.

This is reflected in the BKPM budget in 2021 which suddenly hit Rp 1.08 trillion, although later it was reduced to Rp 930 billion. In fact, during Jokowi’s first term, the BKPM budget was still lower than that of the ministry even though it had the same status as the ministry, which ranged from IDR 400 to IDR 600 billion.

As in 2020, BKPM received an APBN cap of IDR 585.47 billion. However, the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in a circular, suggested that the budget of the BKPM be reduced by Rp 191.2 billion or 32.65% from the initial cap.

The surge between 2021 and previous years, according to Awalil, indicates that Jokowi prepared BKPM in advance to become the Ministry of Investment.

“This means that from the start it was planned to become a ministry, the budget was multiplied by 2.5,” he said. Smart FM Radio, cited Monday (12/4).

Therefore, he is of the opinion that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani will not change the APBN allocation for the new training because the adjustments have been made.

“It seems that if in the following month it is officially allocated to a ministry, it seems that it will not immediately change the APBN allocation because it has already been allocated,” he explained.

On this occasion, Awalil criticized the government regarding the allocation of the APBN to the BKPM. Criticisms have been voiced because although the BKPM’s budget has doubled, the goals set have not changed much.

Citing the summary matrix of BKPM achievements and priority production targets as presented in the financial note, he said the given target has not seen a significant increase.

For example, the target for issuance of investment permits / validation of business licenses issued by OSS is still 5,000 Business Registration Numbers (BINs).

In addition, the target of investment problem solving facilities by region has not increased drastically.

For region I, for example, the 2021 target is even down from 20 companies to 18 companies. Then for region II from 12 to 36 companies, level III from 30 to 40 companies and region IV from 20 to 30 companies.

“It was budgeted that, if I look at the financial scores, the achievement parameters and the 2021 priority production targets haven’t changed much, technically each target hasn’t changed much from 2020 to 2021”, a- he explained.

As is known, Jokowi’s plan to form the Ministry of Investment received the green light from the Indonesian Parliament after receiving approval at the plenary meeting on Friday (9/4).

Although Jokowi has not officially passed it on, it is said that BKPM will move to the Ministry of Investment.

In response to this, BKPM spokeswoman Tina Talisa said it was the head of state’s authority. His party will carry out whatever Jokowi’s decision is.

“Regarding the Ministry of Investment, it is the authority of the President (Joko Widodo) and the BKPM able to follow the direction of the President,” he told CNNIndonesia.com sometime ago.

