Politics
Budget increases, the BKPM is considered to have been prepared as a ministry
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
APBN observer Awalil Rizky assessed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) prepared the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) has long since become the Ministry of Investment.
This is reflected in the BKPM budget in 2021 which suddenly hit Rp 1.08 trillion, although later it was reduced to Rp 930 billion. In fact, during Jokowi’s first term, the BKPM budget was still lower than that of the ministry even though it had the same status as the ministry, which ranged from IDR 400 to IDR 600 billion.
As in 2020, BKPM received an APBN cap of IDR 585.47 billion. However, the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in a circular, suggested that the budget of the BKPM be reduced by Rp 191.2 billion or 32.65% from the initial cap.
The surge between 2021 and previous years, according to Awalil, indicates that Jokowi prepared BKPM in advance to become the Ministry of Investment.
“This means that from the start it was planned to become a ministry, the budget was multiplied by 2.5,” he said. Smart FM Radio, cited Monday (12/4).
Therefore, he is of the opinion that Finance Minister Sri Mulyani will not change the APBN allocation for the new training because the adjustments have been made.
“It seems that if in the following month it is officially allocated to a ministry, it seems that it will not immediately change the APBN allocation because it has already been allocated,” he explained.
On this occasion, Awalil criticized the government regarding the allocation of the APBN to the BKPM. Criticisms have been voiced because although the BKPM’s budget has doubled, the goals set have not changed much.
Citing the summary matrix of BKPM achievements and priority production targets as presented in the financial note, he said the given target has not seen a significant increase.
For example, the target for issuance of investment permits / validation of business licenses issued by OSS is still 5,000 Business Registration Numbers (BINs).
In addition, the target of investment problem solving facilities by region has not increased drastically.
For region I, for example, the 2021 target is even down from 20 companies to 18 companies. Then for region II from 12 to 36 companies, level III from 30 to 40 companies and region IV from 20 to 30 companies.
“It was budgeted that, if I look at the financial scores, the achievement parameters and the 2021 priority production targets haven’t changed much, technically each target hasn’t changed much from 2020 to 2021”, a- he explained.
As is known, Jokowi’s plan to form the Ministry of Investment received the green light from the Indonesian Parliament after receiving approval at the plenary meeting on Friday (9/4).
Although Jokowi has not officially passed it on, it is said that BKPM will move to the Ministry of Investment.
[Gambas:Video CNN]
In response to this, BKPM spokeswoman Tina Talisa said it was the head of state’s authority. His party will carry out whatever Jokowi’s decision is.
“Regarding the Ministry of Investment, it is the authority of the President (Joko Widodo) and the BKPM able to follow the direction of the President,” he told CNNIndonesia.com sometime ago.
(wel / sfr)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]