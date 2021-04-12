India becomes second worst affected country as Covid cases rise





A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at HB Kanwatia Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, April 11, 2021. Vishal Bhatnagar | NurPhoto | Getty Images India overtook Brazil as the second most infected country behind the United States after data showed Covid-19 cases continued to rise. The South Asian nation reported more than 168,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on Monday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. About 83% of new infections were reported in 10 states, including the western state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai. Since the start of April, India has reported more than 1.37 million cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections since last January to more than 13.5 million; cases have started to increase since February after peaking in September. Although Maharashtra was the hardest-hit state in the second wave, cases in other areas, including the populated state of Uttar Pradesh, are on the rise. The reported daily death rate is also rising, as hospitals face pressure on supplies, including the number of beds available. Yet compared to other countries, including the United States, Covid-related deaths in India are relatively low. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reportedly blamed the second wave of infections over people’s lack of commitment to wearing masks and practicing social distancing. But in recent weeks, politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata party, as well as other political parties organized election rallies in states like West Bengal where large crowds gathered most of them without wearing masks. There was also a series of religious gatherings that took place in various parts of the country. Immunization program in progress India’s health ministry says more than 100 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the government started a ambitious vaccination program in January. Since April 1, anyone over 45 is eligible for their photos. Media reports say that some states, including Maharashtra, are facing a serious shortage of vaccines. The Indian government, in response, accused those states of deflecting attention from their inability to control the virus.

