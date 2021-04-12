Biden’s position in US-China rivalry changes but doesn’t destroy Trump’s





President Joe Biden cited the US rivalry with the Beijing government when he urged taxpayers to invest heavily in newly defined US infrastructure. “Do you think China is waiting to invest in this digital infrastructure or in research and development?” he said Last week. “I promise you they don’t wait. But they rely on American democracy to be too slow, too limited and too divided to keep pace.” Giving a competitive tone to China seems like a rare matter of bipartisan consensus. For example, Biden maintained tariffs on roughly $ 350 billion in Chinese-made goods while reversing several other postures of the Trump administration. “China is both a rival, a trading partner and an outstanding player whose cooperation we will also need to meet some global challenges,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last month. If that sounds too diplomatic to be called “difficult,” remember the many verbal bouquets President Donald Trump stunned President Xi Jinping the most blatantly about the coronavirus before the pandemic began to endanger Trump’s re-election. “I think China knows that at the very onset of COVID it did not do what it needed to do,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said said sunday on NBCs “Meet the Press”. “One of the results of this failure is that the virus has gotten out of hand faster and with, I think, much more glaring results than it could otherwise,” he said, adding: “We have to get to the bottom of it. “ Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Difficult military issues between nations are appearing more and more these days. Blinken has repeatedly warned that it would be a serious mistake for China to take aggressive action against Taiwan. Blinken agreed even before his confirmation in January, with Trump taking “a tougher approach on China.” Blinken also endorsed from the outset the last administration’s designation of human rights violations in the so-called autonomous region of Xinjiang as “genocide” against the Uyghurs. Last month, the United States imposed sanctions on Chinese officials involved in these abuses. For years, the Pentagon has made grim public statements about responding to the threat posed by the development of Chinese hypersonic missiles, perhaps the most frightening element of the current global rivalry. Biden’s proposed $ 715 billion Defense Department budget aims to move the United States forward hypersonic weapons and reinforce the navy with ballistic missile submarines and unmanned ships to deal with potential Russian or Chinese threats. There is a unique 21st century twist to all of this. People’s Liberation Army missile technology requires microchips designed by Chinese company, Phytium Technology which uses American software and machines at its factory in Taiwan, the Washington Post reports. Tensions over intellectual property are therefore not limited to trade. It may not be a new cold war, but no one has talked about appeasement either. The problems are large, difficult and unlikely to be solved any time soon.

