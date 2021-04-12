Meet the woman who could send Donald Trump to jail





As the Manhattan District Attorneys’ criminal investigation into possible Donald Trump bank, tax and insurance fraud intensifies, there are a number of prominent figures whose names likely make ex-presidents shiver their backs. (or would if his managers had actually explained the gravity of the situation to him, rather than keeping him in a tightly sealed bubble where he only said the election was stolen from him and that one day soon the Hell would be crowned president for life) Obviously, one of those people is Cyrus Vance Jr., the veteran DA who is leading the investigation and who obtained Trump’s tax returns in February. Another is Mark Pomerantz, the prosecutor in charge of the case that helped put John Gotti behind bars. Plus there’s Morgan Magionos, who helped bring down former Trump aide Paul Manafort. Yet perhaps the most disturbing character is a striking individual closer to home whom Trump has known for years Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of longtime Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. .

As The Washington Post reported last month, Vances’ office has delved deeply into senior Weisselberg’s personal and financial affairs, in an effort to get him to turn around and become a witness against Trump. The AD is said to be focusing on two of Weisselberg’s adult sons, a tactic that could be an effort to increase pressure on Elder Weisselberg. One of those sons is Jack Weisselberg, who works at Ladder Capital Finance, which the Washington Post says has loaned more than $ 270 million to the Trump organization. Another is Barry Weisselberg, an employee of the Trump Organization who managed the Wollman Rink for the company before the city terminated his contract. On Thursday, Barrys ‘ex-wife Jennifer Weisselberg reportedly handed over a treasure trove of financial documents to Vances’ office, which Jennifer said contained information about her ex-husband’s bank accounts and credit cards, as well as his net worth statements. and tax returns. My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and personal finance that bleed directly into the Trump organization, Jennifer said last week. And according to a new report, these documents contain extremely interesting information about laws that could have been broken.

By mail:

These documents were recorded in the couples divorce proceeding, which began in 2017, and some were obtained by The Washington Post this week along with a transcript of the deposition Barry Weisselberg gave in that court proceeding. The documents show an array of payments and benefits BarryWeisselberg and his family received as a result of his employment with the Trumps Company for more than 18 years, likely raising key questions for investigators analyzing the finances of the cash-only rink. and trying to determine whether the appropriate taxes. have been paid. In the deposition, Weisselberg admitted to making mistakes in explaining information about his finances. He said, for example, that he forgot that he shared an investment account with his father and that he misreported his salary, prompting interjections from his lawyers when he was repeatedly faced with conflicting information, according to the transcript.

He couldn’t answer some questions about his taxes, the transcript shows. When asked if taxes had been paid on the company apartment where his family previously lived, he replied that he was not sure. When asked how the company determined the size of its bonuses, which were around $ 40,000 per year from 2015 to 2017, he replied that he had no idea. When pressed in the deposition to explain the discrepancies between what he said he won and what he said on tax forms for the Internal Revenue Service, he said: I’m not an accountant . I know what I’m doing. There are some things that I am not sure about.

Although he has earned $ 200,000 a year for as long as he can remember, Weisselberg said in the filing, according to the Post, that he and Jennifer were living rent-free in apartments owned by Trump, adding that he did not didn’t know what the taxes were on the property. manipulated. (Additionally, his father paid most of his living expenses, including $ 7,900 in monthly rent for a non-Trump apartment where the couple later lived, $ 49,000 a year for each of their children. attends a private school, $ 25,000 each for a night camp., $ 2,200 for his daughters’ Hebrew school, and $ 546 a month for a rented Range Rover.) Speaking of Barry Weisselberg’s financial situation, the documents the Vances office got hold of last week raised a number of questions, according to Air Mail:

