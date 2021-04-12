SC will hear PIL for action against Prime Minister, intermediary in Rafale plane deal





New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear after two weeks a public interest litigation (PIL) which seeks the prosecution of the alleged intermediary Sushen Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on charges of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy, for alleged bribes of 1 million euros in the agreement on Rafale fighter jets. Lawyer-petitioner ML Sharma referred his PID to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, who said the case would be listed after two weeks. However, no fixed date has been set for the hearing. Sharma said he was going around the highest court registry to register this case urgently, but to no avail. The lawyer also asked CJI to hear this petition himself, but Judge Bobde, who is retiring on April 23, has not commented on it. In December 2018, the high court rejected a series of petitions, including former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, as well as activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, for a court-watched investigation into the agreement on combat aircraft between India and France. He noted at the time that there was no evidence of impropriety or corruption in the government-to-government agreement for 36 fighter jets, and that the decision-making process could not be questioned. . Later, in November 2019, the Supreme Court dismissed a series of petitions seeking a review of the 2018 judgment on the grounds that certain documents relating to the deal had been withheld from the court by the government in the previous cycle. The court ruled that it was not necessary to conduct a traveling investigation into the case. However, Sharma has now relied on reports from Mediapart, a French online newspaper, published earlier this month. Medipart claimed to be in possession of documents showing that Dassault Aviation, which manufactures the Rafale jet, and its industrial partner Thales, a defense electronics company, paid the intermediary Sushen Gupta around 1 million euros (approximately 8.9 crore by the current exchange rate) of the secret commissions related to the Offer of 59,000 crore. The newspaper claimed payments to Gupta were channeled through offshore accounts and shell companies, using inflated invoices for work (including building 50 replica miniature jets) that were not delivered. Guptas’ name is also on AgustaWestland’s indictment sheet. The Rafale deal has become controversial with opposition, led by Congress, claiming that the price at which India bought the Rafale plane was 1,670 crore each, three times the original offer of 526 crore by the company when the UPA was trying to buy the plane. He claimed that the previous agreement included a technology transfer agreement with HAL. The BJP dismissed the allegations and called the reports baseless. Demanding a court-supervised investigation, Sharma demanded prosecution of Prime Minister Modi and Gupta under Articles 409 (criminal breach of trust by an official, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years), 420 (cheating, punishable by seven years) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. His petition made Modi and Gupta respondents and implored Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited in addition to the Union government and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sharma claimed that the alleged bribes violated Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), Article 13 (laws incompatible with or derogating from fundamental rights) and Article 253 (legislation giving effect to international agreements).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos