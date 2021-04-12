Can Bidens solve the weather for Putin and Xi?





Global storm clouds are darkening. Last week, a Chinese aircraft carrier strike group patrolled the waters east of Taiwan as US, Taiwanese and Chinese fighter jets carried out sorties. En route to Israel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Filipino counterpart about the refusal of Chinese ships to leave waters claimed by Manila. In a TV interview, Secretary of State Antony Blinken again called China’s policy towards the Uyghurs genocide, accused Chinese mistakes of making the pandemic worse, and warned Beijing against attempts to invade Taiwan . Meanwhile, as Alexei Navalnys’ health continued its mysterious and dramatic decline, Russian forces maneuvered conspicuously near the disputed Donbass region in eastern Ukraine and the Russian garrisoned Transdniestrian enclave in the western border of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of the possibility of large-scale hostilities as Vladimir Putin briefed alarmed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on what the Russian president called dangerous Ukrainian provocative actions in the Donbass. Two American destroyers were sent to the Black Sea; Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former US military commander in Europe, has warned that Mr Putin’s goal could be control of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. To escalate tensions with Washington, the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers last month announced plans to deepen their relations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hailed China as a true strategic partner of Russia. The Chinese government-backed newspaper Global Times sees no upper limits to Sino-Russian cooperation. The question for Americans is what does all of this mean? Is Mr Putin simply trying to distract national attention from his declining poll count and the ravages of Covid? Does Xi Jinping play the nationalism card to appease a worried public opinion at home? Is this quite a move to scare the Biden administration off its harsh rhetoric and lead it towards what China and Russia hope is its real agenda: to appear dignified, determined, and concerned while withdrawing from world leadership? Or is it something more dangerous at work?

