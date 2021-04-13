Poll finds Republicans particularly opposed to ‘vaccine passport’ messagingExBulletin





A healthcare worker displays a COVID-19 vaccine registration card at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center in December.

People who voted for Donald Trump were already among the most likely to oppose vaccination.

Now, a poll shows the idea of ​​a document, sometimes called a “passport,” showing proof of vaccination is also unpopular with this group. Forty-seven percent of Trump voters oppose this type of document, compared to 10 percent of Biden voters, according to the survey.

To be clear, the federal government has no plan for anything like this. But there are efforts at the state level and among private institutions to give people the ability to get a document to do things like expedite and simplify travel.

Much of the problem with a “passport” has to do with the wording.

“The term ‘vaccine passport’ pushes every button on the political right to the idea of ​​being forced to take the vaccine, freedom issues and government overrun issues,” said Brian Castrucci, President and CEO of the Beaumont Foundation, an advocacy and research group focused on public health.

The Beaumont Foundation’s new survey on attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccines and how to document vaccinations was conducted with Republican pollster Frank Luntz.

The idea of ​​a passport “made it possible to discuss potential federal government mandates that could threaten our personal freedom or that could appear to be excessive government action,” Castrucci, who is also an epidemiologist, told Steve Inskeep on Morning Editing. “The Biden administration smartly said there would be no federal mandate or vaccine database, but it was too late. It was already politicized.”

The poll found that Trump and Biden voters were much more in favor of a “verification” than a “passport.” This is because “it is a statement of fact and not a document issued by the government,” says Castrucci.

He spoke to the morning edition of NPR about the impact of messaging on vaccinating hesitant people. Here are excerpts, edited for length and clarity:

Can I ask a cynical question? It would be easy for me to say that it doesn’t matter what the Biden administration calls it. Tucker Carlson on Fox News will call him what he wants. And that is what people will believe and retain in a certain part of the population.

That is why we need to get politics out of this debate. Whenever you have a political debate, there is a winner and a loser. If we don’t get Americans immunized, we all lose. It needs to be a conversation between state and local health officials and other health professionals. Let’s not even bring it into politics so as not to politicize another very important tool in the public health toolbox. We don’t need vaccine passports to become 2.0-wearing masks. We need to make sure people have the facts they need and the freedom to choose. And they want to hear from the doctors. They want to hear from the clergy. They want to hear from their spouses, not the politicians. We need to start having conversations across the country, across the table.

Is it a basic reality of the numbers that many people who voted for Donald Trump need to get vaccinated in order for the country to achieve collective immunity?

We cannot achieve collective immunity with one part or only with the ribs. It must be a national effort. And that’s why it’s so important right now for us to reach out to any group that has concerns about vaccines. And at the moment, that tends to be Republican voters.

Do you mean to tell me that we could look at a map where we usually see red and blue states, and it could actually be epidemic areas and non-epidemic areas?

I think it is very possible. And that’s not good for us as a country, because the more viral transmission we have, the opportunity we have to develop variants that could break through in vaccines. In order for us to get back to the way of life we ​​had before the epidemic, we all need to understand that getting vaccinated is the most important thing we can do.

This comes at a time when we are having this huge national debate on voter identification and the reasonable amount to be charged. And that’s basically what you’re asking people with that vaccination requirement, to provide some sort of identity.

Having a requirement that prohibits unvaccinated people from engaging in normal life is a restriction. We need incentives. Krispy Kreme donuts are an incentive. Anyone with a vaccination card can get a Krispy Kreme donut. There have been companies that have given their employees days off or bonuses to get vaccinated. These are incentives. We need more incentives from the private sector and almost no government mandate.

Chad Campbell, Denise Couture and Victoria Whitley-Berry produced and edited the audio interview. James Doubek has produced for the Web.

