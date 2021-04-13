Canadian MP defends Yaqoob Bashir Masih





12/04/2021 Canada (International Christian Concern) International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Canadian MP Garnett Genuis has written a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pleading for a Christian victim of Pakistan’s blasphemy law, Yaqoob Bashir Masih. Yaqoob was falsely accused of blasphemy in June 2015 after allegedly desecrating the Quran in the Lukpp Shade neighborhood, Mehmoodabad of Mirpurkhas.

The letter describes the incident escalating as a crowd gathered and covered Yaqoob in kerosene and threatened to set him on fire if he did not confess to the alleged crime. He confessed to having burned and buried the Koran under duress, after which local police arrested him and charged him with blasphemy under Articles 295-B and C of the Criminal Code.

Prior to the incident, Yaqoob had been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and had been treated at a facility in Hyderabad. The disabilities have been confirmed by Yaqoobs’s neighbors.

Matias Perttula, Advocacy Director at International Christian Concern, welcomed the letter from MP Genuis. There is no excuse for the terrible treatment Yaqoob is facing in Pakistan. Yaqoob must be released immediately and receive the appropriate care he needs, Perttula said. Christians are regularly victims of Pakistan’s notoriously unfair blasphemy laws that radicals use to persecute, oppress and discriminate against Christians. Pakistan must end this law. ICC is delighted to see Canadian MP Garnett Genuis take this step and advocate for justice for Yaqoob.

In Pakistan, false accusations of blasphemy are widespread and often motivated by personal blood feuds or religious hatred. The charges are highly inflammatory and can trigger mob lynchings, vigilante killings and mass protests.

Since Pakistan added Sections 295-B and 295-C to the country’s blasphemy laws in 1987, the number of blasphemy charges has skyrocketed. Between 1987 and 2017, 1,534 people were charged with blasphemy in Pakistan. Of these 1,534, 829 charges (54%) were brought against religious minorities. With Christians making up only 1.6% of Pakistan’s total population, the 238 charges (15.5%) leveled against Christians are grossly disproportionate.

The rights of religious minorities are a key priority for many parliamentarians when it comes to our engagement with other countries, MP Genuis said in his comments to the ICC. The current impact of Pakistan’s blasphemy law, especially on minority communities, is a matter of great concern. The world is closely monitoring Yaqoob Bashir Masih’s case and hopes for a just resolution of this case as well as broader reforms.

For interviews, please contact Alison Garcia: [email protected]

