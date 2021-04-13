Canada cancels high-tech arms export permits to Turkey

Federal government canceled arms export licenses for Turkey’s high-tech drone systems after review found “credible evidence” that Canadian technology was diverted to Azerbaijan without consent from Ottawa and was used in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh last fall, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said. today.

Canada suspended 25 permits for the export of military goods and technology to Turkey last October and four more in November following reports that Azerbaijan was using US-made optical acquisition systems and lenses. Canada in its military offensive against Armenian forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. .

In late October, Armenian officials exposed the wreckage of a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 combat drone shot down by Armenian forces over the disputed Armenian populated region.

Armenian defense officials said the surveillance and attack drone was equipped with a state-of-the-art camera and lens acquisition system produced by L3 Harris WESCAM in Burlington, Ont.

The reports prompted federal officials to investigate allegations that Turkey had diverted Canadian technology to Azerbaijan in direct violation of its end-user agreement with Canada.

“ Credible evidence ”

“As a result of this review, which found credible evidence that Canadian technology exported to Turkey was being used in Nagorno-Karabakh, I am today announcing the cancellation of the permits which were suspended in the fall of 2020” Garneau said in a statement.

“This use was not in accordance with Canadian foreign policy, nor with the end use assurances given by Turkey.”

Garneau said he also spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to “reiterate Canada’s concern.”

Ottawa and Ankara “must initiate a mechanism for dialogue between Canadian and Turkish officials to build mutual trust and greater cooperation on export permits to ensure consistency with end-use guarantees before others permits for military products and technologies to be issued, ”Garneau added.

“Turkey is an important NATO ally and applications related to NATO cooperation programs will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, greets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday, November 15, 2015. (Lefteris Pitarakis / Associated Press)

Sevag Belian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC), said the Armenian community in Canada sees the cancellation of arms export licenses as a step in the right direction.

“We are still studying the report closely and continuing to work with government officials and call on Ottawa to ensure that this mistake is never repeated and that Canada refrains from doing business with unrepentant dictatorships like Turkey and Azerbaijan in the future, ”Belian said.

Cesar Jaramillo, executive director of the arms control watchdog Project Plowshares, also welcomed Ottawa’s decision.

“This is a positive development and, given the weight of the evidence, the only avenue available for Canada to comply with national and international arms controls,” Jaramillo said.

“We wonder about Ottawa’s vigilance with regard to Canadian arms exports, because it was civil society and the media that first drew attention to the diversion of Canadian arms by Turkey and not by the Canadian government, which has better resources and access to the same open source information.

The cancellation, he added, also raises questions about the coherence of Global Affairs Canada’s policies, as Canada remains committed to arming Saudi Arabia.

The Trudeau government continues to question its decision to approve export permits to Turkey in the first place.

Canada suspended the issuance of new export permits to Turkey in October 2019, following Ankara’s military incursion into Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria.

But the Liberal government suddenly reversed its decision and approved export permits for WESCAM sensors following a phone call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the end of the month. April 2020.

Many military experts claim that Turkish and Israeli drones, some of which are also believed to be equipped with WESCAM sensors, played an important role in Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war that killed at least 6,000 people on both sides.

Turkey claims double standard

The opposition accused the liberal government of giving in to lobbying pressure from the Turkish government and called parliamentary hearings on the issue.

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development will hold another meeting on Tuesday to consider the decision to grant arms export licenses to Turkey.

Turkey accused Canada of maintaining a double standard, pointing to its continued arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia despite the country’s leading role in the Yemen conflict and its poor human rights record. ‘man.

“We expect our NATO allies to avoid unconstructive measures that will negatively affect our bilateral relations and undermine the solidarity of the alliance,” said a statement from the Turkish Embassy in Ottawa.