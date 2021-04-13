Skill India pavilion opens in Haridwar Kumbh





Union Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship MN Pandey, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Skills Development and entrepreneurship, RK Singh along with Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Minister of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship of Uttarakhands Harak Singh Rawat digitally launched the Government of India Skill India Pavilion at the on-going Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Pandey and the CM also interacted with young people attending the Skill India event, asking them to motivate others as well for skill development. Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said that Kumbh Mela is an integral part of the culture of nations. He said that skills development programs are being prepared for Uttarakhand based on the needs of the states. The center will fully cooperate with Uttarakhand for skills development in adventure, organic farming, tourism and other sectors, he added. The CM stressed the need to focus especially on the skills development of women’s self-help groups and to link the skills development program with Atmanirbhar Bharat and vocal for the local campaign. He appreciated the Skill India mission undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed confidence that the event in Haridwar will help spread the message further to facilitate skills development. He said that the focus can be on agriculture, horticulture, food processing, tourism, especially adventure tourism and the IT sector as part of the mission. Skills development programs should be carried out for these sectors with an emphasis also on their monitoring, he added. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank appreciated the Skills Development Pavilion as a laudable effort to raise awareness on the subject. Haridwar MP and BJP State President Madan Kaushik as well as relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

