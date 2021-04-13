Opinion | The most anti-refugee president in modern history may not be Donald Trump





It’s probably not what most Americans thought they were getting when they elected Biden.

Biden spoke warmly of immigrants in general and refugees in particular. He argued that welcoming the huddled masses is an American tradition, a humanitarian duty and a diplomatic advantage. Shortly after taking office, he announced his intention to rebuild the refugee resettlement program, which had been hampered by years of successive lowering of refugee admission ceilings set by Trump. Biden said that process would start by quadrupling the record high Trump set for fiscal 2021 (from 15,000 to 62,500).

More importantly, Biden said he would remove the discriminatory eligibility criteria Trump added just days before the 2020 election. These unfulfillable admission categories have in fact barred nearly all refugees from African countries and Muslims to qualify for resettlement in the United States, regardless of the overall cap that might suggest. These criteria are the main reason admissions have slowed to a trickle.

Biden announced all of this in early February. His State Department submitted a detailed report to Congress on the new cap and eligibility criteria a few days later. State Department officials began booking flights for refugees who had been waiting for years for people who had been fully screened for national security and public health reasons and deemed ready to leave.

Then, surprisingly, Biden prevented his own policy from taking effect.

Without an explanation, Biden never signed the paperwork, called a presidential ruling, legally necessary to lift Trump’s restrictions. Thus, around 715 desperate refugees whose trip had been arranged by the State Department in Bidens, many of whom had donated their belongings and left their homes in anticipation of their resettlement, had their tickets abruptly canceled.

At least one family in a Tanzanian refugee camp was booked on a flight for February and postponed for another flight in March because Biden had not completed his bureaucratic task in time for his original itinerary, according to the International Rescue Committee. , the designated non-profit resettlement agency. to receive them in Idaho. Ultimately, their trip was canceled, a sign that even State Department officials did not anticipate the repeated and unexplained delays in Bidens’ paperwork. Many families had similar experiences during the Trump presidency, when they were also booked and subsequently not booked for flights.

Which suggests how little has changed since Trump stepped down, despite Bidens’ warm and hazy rhetoric.

When asked several times (by me and others) about the reasons for Bidens’ delay, White House officials struggled to answer. Sometimes they try to blame Trump, complaining that his administration left a broken system that needs rebuilding. There is no doubt that Trump has done a lot of damage to the immigration system, and more resources would be needed to meet the much higher refugee admissions that Biden claims to want for the next fiscal year (125,000); currently, there are not enough people far enough in the refugee selection process to achieve this goal.

But none of that explains why the few thousand people already fully vetted and deemed travel-ready by the State Department in early March have not been allowed entry. The only thing preventing their entry is Biden who refuses to do the right thing and sign a simple document.

The only explanation I can understand for what is going on is that the White House is concerned that ordinary Americans are confusing the refugee resettlement system with the influx of migrants to the southern border. Refugees and asylum seekers may seem synonymous, but groups are subject to different sets of laws, selection procedures, and executive powers. One of the main differences is that refugees apply from abroad and go through an admissibility check before arrival; asylum seekers apply from within our borders or at an entry point.

In other words, the refugees are doing exactly what Biden and Republicans urge those fleeing persecution and violence to do: stay abroad and not enter the United States illegally; prove to US and international officials that their lives are indeed in danger and that they meet the legal conditions for resettlement; undergo a thorough examination to prove that they do not threaten national security or public health; then patiently wait for their turn of admission, a process that usually takes years.

And how does Biden reward them? The same way Trump did it: by slamming the door.

