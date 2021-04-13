Growing calls to reorganize development finance to ensure a sustainable global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic





Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 6:31 a.m. Press release: United Nations

Forum to highlight new initiatives aimed at tackling inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic

NEW YORK, April 12 As many economies reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and inequalities continue to widen, world leaders will discuss options to unlock concrete investments to support a sustainable and resilient recovery at the Financing for Development Forum (FfD Forum) which begins today.

The four-day Forum, hosted under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), takes place as many countries face increased financial debt and liquidity pressures due to the pandemic. The FfD Forum will be held virtually, with a selection of in-person sessions.

We are missing a unique opportunity to find bold and creative solutions that will strengthen response and recovery, while accelerating progress across the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement, said the UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres. To meet the challenges of the future, including those revealed by COVID-19, we need a huge boost at the highest political level.

New and immediate financing for sustainable development is the key to mobilizing the funds developing countries need to recover from the pandemic, said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The challenge posed by the COVID crisis is, as the UN Secretary-General has said, also an opportunity to build back better, Khan noted in his opening remarks at the Forum. We must seize this opportunity to transform the global economy into one that is development-oriented and environmentally sustainable.

According to the 2021 Financing for Sustainable Development Report (FSDR), released by the United Nations last month, COVID-19 reversed gains in poor countries, pushing an estimated 120 million people into extreme poverty, women and girls being disproportionately affected. The report warns that only immediate action can prevent a lost decade of development for many countries.

The report also says that smart investments in infrastructure would create sustainable growth and make the world more resilient to future shocks. This could help fight climate change and significantly reduce the risk of another pandemic. The report estimates that spending between $ 70 billion and $ 120 billion over the next two years, and between $ 20 billion and $ 40 billion annually thereafter, could save billions of dollars in economic and social damage resulting from another crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified calls for a stronger global response to the crisis and has drawn attention to the need for long-term investments to reform and sustain political and institutional systems at all levels, in line with the Agenda. of sustainable development by 2030. Development. Poor and developing countries do not have the fiscal space to achieve these goals without financing for sustainable development.

It also requires actions at the national level. Integrated National Financing Frameworks (INFFs) provide a financing structure for sustainable development and the SDGs at the country level. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the European Union will launch an INFF knowledge platform at a side event on Wednesday April 14, as as a digital space to bring together and share all the INFF- related knowledge, lessons, resources and tools. The platform contains a series of step-by-step guidance documents developed by the Interagency Task Force on Financing for Development to help countries get started and supports a growing community of practice.

The FfD Forum is an annual intergovernmental event responsible for reviewing the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and other funding for development results to advance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event brings together heads of state and government, ministers and other senior officials as well as senior representatives of international organizations. Civil society, the private sector and local authorities are also represented.

SDG Investment Fair 2021

On April 13 and 14, alongside the FfD Forum, finance ministers and senior government officials meet with the private sector and financial intermediaries at the 2021 SDG Investment Fair, where developing countries will present ready projects to investors. for investment. Scaling up private investment is crucial, especially this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 42% drop in foreign direct investment in 2020. The expansion of public-private partnerships, or blended finance, is also occurring. crucial for global recovery and mobilization to implement the SDGs.

The event includes the participation of CEOs who are members of the Global Investors Alliance for Sustainable Development (GISD) as well as Member States and key participants from the financial industry. Confirmed speakers include Jose Minaya, CEO of Nuveen; Anne Simpson, Chief Investment Officer, CalPERS Governance and Sustainability Council; and Jos Vials, Group President, Standard Chartered.

Session formats include:

Country Presentations: A group of regionally diverse countries (Kenya, Pakistan, Ghana and Jamaica) will present investor-ready projects and engage in a lively discussion with investors.

Policy Spotlight:

Moderate sessions will address critical policy and regulatory issues that shape an attractive environment for investing in the SDGs. For example, the development and implementation of measures related to the SDGs will highlight the standardized measures needed to report relevant data for investment in sustainable development.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential for Scoop to continue to thrive. We are developing our offer with thedig.nz, our new platform for deeply engaged journalism. Today, more than ever, the sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Service Journalism will help maintain these essential and participatory media services. Find out more and join us:

Become a member Learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos