Priority to managing the gap in perception of the alliance between the United States and Japan

Author: Ben Ascione, Waseda University

When Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide becomes the first world leader to be greeted by US President Joe Biden on April 16, restoring confidence in the US-Japan alliance and deepening cooperation will be high on the agenda. of the day. This includes the fight against an ever-growing China, North Korea’s nuclear weapons, climate change and COVID-19.

After the damage caused by the Trump administration, the emphasis on cooperation by the Biden administrations was welcomed by American allies, including Japan. Yet, as China continues to grow and the United States encourages its allies to step up efforts to share the burden, there is a risk that a serious perception gap emerges between Japan and the United States. .

The meeting of China’s top U.S. officials in Alaska on March 18 showed that taking a tough stance on China is a bipartisan endeavor in the United States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted his Chinese counterparts over human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, assertiveness to Taiwan and the South China Sea, cyber attacks and economic coercion to establish these references.

Although Japan is gravely concerned about Chinese behavior, its approach has been more cooperative than confrontational in recent years. In October 2018, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Beijing and Japan signed memorandums of understanding with China on more than 50 joint infrastructure projects in third countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to pay a reciprocal state visit to Japan in April 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Under Suga, the Chinese doves and hawks of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan are scrambling for influence. The Falcons sought to cancel Xis’ visit in light of developments in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. PLD secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, one of Suga’s main supporters who spearheaded the engagement, pushed back the cancellation, but the visit is not expected to take place in 2021. While the foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi urged China To fight against human rights in Xinjiang, Japan has avoided imposing economic sanctions, citing the lack of a legal framework for this action.

The United States must be prepared for Japan to take a more moderate approach to China. Japan will likely strive to continue gradually to increase the roles and missions of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) under its Peace Constitution and the alliance between the United States and Japan. And he will seek a clear and continued commitment from the United States to deter Chinese military provocations, particularly around the Senkaku Islands (which China claims to be the Diaoyu Islands) after China adopted a new law last month, giving the Chinese Coast Guard greater power to use weapons.

America’s ambitions to see Japan play a greater military role vis-à-vis China are likely to be disappointed in the end. While Japan passed security legislation in 2015 allowing the SDF to engage in limited forms of collective self-defense, constitutional restrictions still essentially prevent it from using force for purposes that are not exclusively focused. on defense. In addition, public opinion is still favorable to the peace clause of article 9 of the Constitution and shows little appetite for the involvement of the SDF in combat missions which risk causing casualties.

Regarding North Korea, the two leaders are in favor of a tough approach. Biden differentiated his position by criticizing Donald Trump for being too friendly with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Suga will be keen to show his tenacity against North Korea for the domestic audience while also asking for the US’s assistance in finding the return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea. Biden sought to resuscitate the trilateral USJapanROK cooperation that Trump overlooked. But the main bottleneck here is tensions between Japan and South Korea over comfort women and forced labor issues, which dampen the two countries’ enthusiasm to cooperate despite their common interest in ruling arms. nuclear power plants from North Korea.

Mitigating climate change and tackling COVID-19 is fertile ground for US-Japan cooperation.

On climate change, President Biden was quick to bring the United States back to the Paris Agreement and is expected to host a virtual climate change summit with 40 world leaders on April 2223. Prime Minister Suga pledged in Japan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As Japanese and US financial institutions lead the world in the private sector coal support loans, and Japan is one of the major public donors supporting coal, under their new leadership the two countries have the potential to drive an energy transformation from fossil fuels to renewables and could establish a clean energy partnership to this end.

Regarding COVID-19, given that Japan and the United States have a long history of cooperation in international health matters, their lack of cooperation in tackling the pandemic is surprising. Fears abound that the Tokyo Olympics will become a super spreader event. A majority of Japanese public opinion disapproves of government management Suga pandemic after the lifting of the state of emergency in Japan just in time for the start of the Olympic torch relay. The Suga government appears stubbornly determined to host the Olympics despite over 80% of Japanese public opinion favoring cancellation or postponement.

The biggest information exchange to fight COVID-19 is a handy fruit. This includes the use by the Japanese of supercomputer in AI-based COVID-19 research, the experience of American doctors in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and the logistics of the vaccine deployment of Biden administrations. Japan and the United States could also provide greater support to multilateral efforts, such as the World Health Organization and the EU. Access to the COVID Tool Accelerator, to help prevent the global spread and get the world vaccinated before vaccine-resistant mutations appear.

The BidenSuga summit offers an important opportunity to get U.S.-Japan cooperation back on track after four years of work to prevent a Trump-induced disaster in alliance relations. But to deepen cooperation as well as possible and avoid differences in perception, the two allies must not shy away from uncomfortable discussions.

Ben Ascione is Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Asia-Pacific Studies, Waseda University.