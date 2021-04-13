Jokowi dissolves the Ministry of Research and Technology, What is the fate of the red and white vaccine?





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Institute of Molecular Biology Eijkmanrespond to the continuing fate of the red and white vaccine being developed to combat the spread Covid-19in Indonesia. LBM leader Eijkman Amin Soebandrio said that currently his party is still waiting for the policy to be published after the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) with the Ministry of Education and Culture ( Kemendikbud). “We better wait if this has been implemented. Now there is no picture,” Amin told CNNIndonesia.com in a written statement (12/4).



In addition, Amin said that at this time, his party did not have a picture on the fate of the development of the SARS CoV-2 vaccine after the Ministry of Research and Technology and Bambang management Brodjonegoro were eliminated from Joko Widodo’s regime. It is known, there are six institutions that are developing the red and white vaccine with different platforms. The six institutions are placed under the coordination of the Ministry of Research and Technology. The six institutions include the Eijkman Institute of Molecular Biology, LIPI (Indonesian Institute of Science), Gadjah Mada University, University of Indonesia, Bandung Institute of Technology, and Airlangga University. On the other hand, education observer Indra Charismiadji, said that currently, the fate of research and development carried out by the Ministry of Research and Technology has not yet found clarity. “It’s still not clear,” Indra told CNNIndonesia.com by phone, Monday (12/4). He added that it had been 17 months since the Organizational Structure and Working Procedure (SOTK) of the Ministry of Research and Technology had been published. “What research do you want, SOTK has never been involved for 17 months,” he concluded. Previously, the Ministry of Research and Technology and the National Agency for Research and Innovation (Kemenristek / BRIN) would have merged with the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud). The merger was carried out by decision of the House of Representatives (DPR). This was revealed to the public in a presidential letter received by CNNIndonesia.com on Saturday (10/4). In addition, the Minister of Research and Technology or the head of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) Bambang Brodjonegoro explained in an online discussion titled Building a research and innovation ecosystem , Sunday (11/4). Bambang had mentioned the fate of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), which was not yet clear. This was communicated during the joint working meeting of Commission VII DPR RI, Tuesday (30/3). It is not known whether the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) operated without clarity on the legal basis covering all required organizational units. After the merger, Bambang admitted that he did not know what was the fate of non-ministerial research-based government institutions (LPNKs) such as the Indonesian Institute of Science (LIPI), the Agency for Evaluation and l Technology Application (BPPT) and the National Atomic Energy Agency (BATAN). “I don’t know what format BRIN will be in, and what will happen to LPNK. I’m also hard to guess. But there is a version that wants everyone to be integrated into BRIN. Of course, we have to wait for how it turns out. is developing, ”he said on Sunday (04/11). (can / DAL)



