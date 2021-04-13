Politics
Boris Johnson defends Prince Philip’s racist remarks: ‘the world did not hold it against him’
As a tribute to Prince Philip, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to bring up some of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s racist remarks and then falsely claimed the world didn’t blame him.
It is true that [Philip] occasionally leads a trainer and horses through the intricacies of diplomatic protocol, Johnson said duringa speech in parliament Monday. He added that the Duke of Edinburgh coined a new word, non-pedalogy: the experience of putting your foot in your mouth.
The PM then needlessly revisited a few examples: he told a British student in Papua New Guinea that he was lucky not to be eaten, and the people of the Cayman Islands that they were descended from pirates, a he declared, citing incidents of 1998 and 1994, respectively.
Papua New Guinea is a former colony of Australia and is part of the British Commonwealth, and theCayman Islandsare British territory.
The world didn’t blame him, Johnson said, falsely. On the contrary, they overwhelmingly understood that he was trying to break the ice to make people laugh and forget their nerves.
As British journalist Nadine White noted on Twitter, many people of color have been deeply moved and offended by the racism of Prince Philips.
Philippe, the husband of Queen elizabeth ii, died at age 99 on Friday.
In his more than 22,000 public engagements over his decades of representing the monarchy, Philip has made a lot of racists and otherwise offensive remarks. In 1986 he told British students in China that if you stay here much longer you will all have your eyes peeled. In 1999, he said that an old fuse box in a factory looked like it had been installed by an Indian. That same year, Philip asked British politician Lord Taylor of Warwick, who is black, what exotic part of the world are you from? Taylor replied: Birmingham.
In 2002, Philip asked Australian Aboriginal leader William Brin if members of his community were still throwing spears. In the same year, he asked the young people of the Bangladesh Youth Club in London, Who is drugged here? In 2003, Philip told then President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, who wore traditional clothes: You look like you’re ready for bed.
