“ Whether you trust Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kristi Noem or Dusty Johnson, we have all received the vaccine ”





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – As the South Dakota Department of Health celebrates 50% of South Dakota’s population aged 16 or older receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Representative Dusty Johnson called for more people to register.

Almost a week after receiving his vaccine, Johnson told KELOLAND News people should continue to look at the science and analyze the data on the vaccines themselves.

Johnson said Sanford Health officials told him last week that there had only been 22 reactions to more than 116,000 injections.

This shows how safe this vaccine is, Johnson said. Showing people the facts is always a way to build confidence.

CBS News published an article on the Michigan vaccine poll, which showed that 50% of Republicans and 25% of Democrats said no or not sure to get the vaccine.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released in late March showed fewer people would wait to see when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. The poll noted that Republicans and white evangelical Christians were the most likely to say they will not get the vaccine, with nearly 30% from each group.

South Dakota’s only lawmaker in the US House of Representatives has said US leaders are leading by example on the importance of getting the vaccine.

Whether you trust Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kristi Noem or Dusty Johnson, we’ve all received the vaccine, Johnson said. Each of us recognized that it was the right thing for us to do. It is the right thing to do for the United States of America.

Let’s not let the economy take another hit. Lets get rid of COVID-19. This means that everyone gets the vaccine.

On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported that 303,040 people, not including federal Indian Health Service or Veterans Affairs data, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine milestone reached in South Dakota; DOH Secretary Malsam-Rysdon encourages people to get vaccinated

The Indian health service said as of April 6, 24,981 patients had received at least one dose of the vaccine. On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs reports that 16,620 people are fully vaccinated. In total, that equates to 344,641 people in South Dakota having at least one dose.

Johnson said recent history shows Americans are retreating in understanding science.

When it comes to the vaccine, we’ve probably gone downhill in our knowledge base, Johnson said. Just 10 years ago, vaccines were recognized as some of the greatest medical and medical breakthroughs in human history.

Johnson said smallpox, a serious infectious disease, was wiped out because it was a vaccine people around the world were ready to take.

We all want to get back to normal. It happens most quickly when people are ready to be part of a team and get vaccinated, Johnson said.

Biden administration also answers questions about encouraging people to get vaccinated

On Monday, President Joe Bidens’ press secretary Jen Psaki answered questions about how the federal government is working with states to encourage vaccinations.

Psaki said the administration is focusing on factual messages with local communities. She said $ 3 billion had been invested in community organizations, which include faith-based organizations.

She noted that there were public service announcements on television shows such as “ Deadliest Catch ” and added that the administration was engaged with NASCAR and country music television.

Were looking for a range of creative ways to connect directly with conservative white communities, Psaki said. We won’t always be the best messengers, but we always try to meet people where they are, but also to empower local organizations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos