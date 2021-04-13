Four PTI MPAs will be sworn in as KP ministers today





PESHAWAR: Four Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Assembly, including former provincial ministers Mohammad Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmad, are ready to be sworn in as members of the provincial cabinet today, senior party leaders told The News.

According to Kamran Khan Bangash, special assistant to the chief information minister and spokesperson for the provincial government, two other MPAs, including Fazal Shakoor Khan from Charsadda district and Faisal Amin Gandapur from Dera Ismail Khan are also said to be part of the cabinet.

Atif Khan belongs to Mardan while Shakeel Ahmad is from Malakand district. Fazal Shakoor Khan, who is known to change parties, and Faisal Amin Gandapur, brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, are said to be the two new faces of the cabinet.

According to Kamran Bangash and other PTI sources, the portfolios of these ministers would be decided later: it is the prerogative of the chief minister to decide on the portfolios of ministers, a member of the cabinet close to the chief minister told The News on condition of anonymity.

Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmad as well as Shahram Khan Tarakai were part of the cabinet when they developed differences with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and were removed from the cabinet in January 2020 by order of Prime Minister Imran Khan on disciplinary grounds. sports, culture and tourism, Shahram Tarakai was the Minister of Health, while Shakeel Ahmad was the Minister of Revenue and Real Estate.

Shahram Tarakai, originally from the wealthy and well-known Tarakai family of Swabi, then resolved his issues with the Chief Minister and was brought back to the cabinet. It holds the primary education portfolio.

A few months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan intervened and resolved the differences between Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan. Previously, he had placed full trust in the chief minister and allowed him to either take Atif Khan back to his cabinet or prevent him from doing so.

Shah Farman had played a leading role in resolving disputes between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan. Prior to that, Shah Farman had resolved the differences between the Chief Minister and Shahram Tarakai.

