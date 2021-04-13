NDA government pushes more orders than UPA in 10 years

The Narendra Modi government has enacted more ordinances in seven years than the previous United Progressive Alliance government did in two full terms, signaling the current regimes’ preference for the faster executive route to enact laws.

Data available with PRS Legislative Research and the Lok Sabha secretariat show that 61 ordinances were enacted between May 2004 and May 2014. But after the National Democratic Alliance took over in 2014, 76 bills were pushed by the way of ordinances.

An ordinance must be approved by the Cabinet of the Union, followed by the assent of the President of India. The Constitution stipulates that such a method cannot be adopted for a faster implementation of a law than when a parliamentary session is not in progress.

An ordinance must be replaced by a law approved by Parliament, the first being valid for six weeks after the start of a parliamentary session.

While an ordinance is a legitimate avenue used by all governments, a few of those adopted by the NDA have become controversial.

The three agricultural laws which have led to numerous protests from peasant organizations were introduced through ordinances. The Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services and the Ordinance Amending the Law on Essential Products were adopted in June 2020. three ordinances were replaced by laws in parliament during its monsoon session last year.