Politics
NDA government pushes more orders than UPA in 10 years
- Data available with PRS Legislative Research and the Lok Sabha secretariat show that 61 ordinances were enacted between May 2004 and May 2014. But after the National Democratic Alliance took over in 2014, 76 bills were pushed by the way of ordinances.
UPDATED APR 13, 2021 4:29 AM IST
The Narendra Modi government has enacted more ordinances in seven years than the previous United Progressive Alliance government did in two full terms, signaling the current regimes’ preference for the faster executive route to enact laws.
Data available with PRS Legislative Research and the Lok Sabha secretariat show that 61 ordinances were enacted between May 2004 and May 2014. But after the National Democratic Alliance took over in 2014, 76 bills were pushed by the way of ordinances.
Read more: Court reform order upsets Congress
An ordinance must be approved by the Cabinet of the Union, followed by the assent of the President of India. The Constitution stipulates that such a method cannot be adopted for a faster implementation of a law than when a parliamentary session is not in progress.
An ordinance must be replaced by a law approved by Parliament, the first being valid for six weeks after the start of a parliamentary session.
Read more: Rural employment program generated record 3.9 billion working days
While an ordinance is a legitimate avenue used by all governments, a few of those adopted by the NDA have become controversial.
The three agricultural laws which have led to numerous protests from peasant organizations were introduced through ordinances. The Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services and the Ordinance Amending the Law on Essential Products were adopted in June 2020. three ordinances were replaced by laws in parliament during its monsoon session last year.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]