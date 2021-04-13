With the worsening of the crisis, where are the PTI convenience stores?





ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assemblies and Punjab belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who openly sided with separated party leader Jahangir Tareen mainly demand the closure of criminal cases against him – which the PM Imran Khan is strongly opposed to doing so.

In this tense stalemate, when the party is faced with a growing threat from Jahangir Khan Tareen, where are the main PTI convenience stores?

If the ruling party has someone with the clout and the ability to root out unrest in its ranks, it has preferred not to take action to stop or deter Tareen’s growing number of open supporters. to opt for the path of rebellion. The rebels in the ranks of the PTI are members of the National Assemblies and of the Punjab, including some provincial ministers. It seems that none of the potential convenience stores can become an honest broker without a nod from their boss.

As part of a well-thought-out strategy, Tareen publicly demonstrates his rise to power within the PTI. When he first did so a few days ago, 22 federal and Punjabi lawmakers appeared in a banking court where he appeared to seek an extension of his bail before his arrest. Three days later, the number rose to 38 members of the National Assembly (deputies) and 22 members of the Punjab Assembly (PMA).

These rebels are in sufficient numbers to vote against the incumbent federal and provincial governments in the event that censure resolutions are filed against them and Tareens supporters back the movers. However, they made it known that they were still part of the PTI, but wanted to achieve the targeted injustice, that is, the withdrawal of the criminal proceedings against Tareen.

Only Prime Minister Imran Khan can appoint a top party leader with his full support to speak to the rebels and remove them from their current trajectory. This is the only way to get rid of the growing threat and embarrassment caused by Tareen’s movements. However, the Prime Minister has not acted so far. In fact, the Federal and Punjab governments seemingly helplessly watch the scenario unfold in silent spectators, waiting for a miracle to avert catastrophe.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is usually assigned to serious political work and troubleshooting, would hardly like to be involved in the current crisis as he would like to see his former rival Tareen fall and come out as far as the PTI is concerned. When Tareen had totally dominated the current government or even before that, he and Qureshi had clashed openly and bitterly. The wheel trade policy is not the strong point of foreign ministers. He has now advised Tareen to bring his concerns to the PM that investigators are working on a phone call.

Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar, who usually gets into the fray because of various political conflicts, has also stayed away from the current uproar. He has no special connection with Tareen in the internal politics of the PTI. Like Qureshi, he, too, was not deployed to end the revolt. He also did not speak openly about the impasse.

Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also often engaged by the government in resolving political disputes, has no working relationship with Tareen. On the contrary, they had publicly traded beards in the past and had not been in conversation since. Asad Umar is also apparently not opposed to seeing Tareen get his comeuppance.

Every prime minister in Pakistan’s history has always given their party’s chief ministers the task of dealing with federal and provincial legislators in their provinces to do exactly what they are asked to do when it is needed. necessary. According to a time-tested tradition, no legislator can dare challenge the chief minister of his province. It is always the responsibility of the chief ministers to ensure that the MP and MPAs in his province do not support any initiative against the ruling party, as they are endowed with abundant powers to adequately treat those who have the courage. to ignore these calls. In the current scenario, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, appears helpless. His misfortune becomes more pronounced as some members of his own cabinet openly side with Tareen. He is not in a position to blame them for their actions which bring a bad reputation to the government as well as to the PTI. In the prevailing dispensation, the Prime Minister has always countered any criticism of Buzdar by saying that he was in charge of the provincial government himself and for this purpose regularly visited Lahore. Ironically, all of the lawmakers who are currently showing signs of estrangement from the PTI are from Punjab, a province which has received special attention from Imran Khan. As the noose is tightened around Tareen’s neck through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it will not be possible to conclude that he will remain satisfied with what he has done publicly so far. . He is likely to try to put more pressure on the Prime Minister to reverse the countless criminal cases brought against him. It may be premature to conclude what form Tareens’ relationship with the PTI will ultimately take and how much more damage he will do to the ruling party before the end of the current saga. However, it is certain that he has not revealed all his cards when it comes to the support he enjoys within the PTI or how he will increase the pressure. So far, he has publicly highlighted UAMs and MPAs who are not afraid to be exposed. There might be more lawmakers like this who don’t want to come out openly just yet. After all, it was none other than Tareen who, with his role in inducting dozens of elected officials, had brought the PTI to a position where it could win the 2018 general election. For this reason, his good relations with MPs and MPAs from Punjab are well known.

Tareen is not a man who shifts into high gear in his political maneuvers. He usually moves carefully and regularly. What he has done so far has created a difficult situation for the ruling party. He is unlikely to change his mind unless the proceedings concerning the cases against him are slowed down or closed entirely. However, it will be difficult for Imran Khan, who has built his entire narrative on responsibility, to back down without losing face. He made it clear through his head of accountability Shahzad Akbar, who is in charge of the FIA.

