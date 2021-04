7 Killed after minibus crashed into Doda river in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi says he is distressed

The incident occurred on the Thathri-Gandoh road near the village of Piyakul. Will add: Seven passengers, including four women, were killed and three others seriously injured after a minibus skidded on a mountain road and fell into a river in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir today, said the police. The incident took place on the Thathri-Gandoh road near the village of Piyakul, 42 km from Doda town, they said. Police Superintendent (SP) Bhaderwah Raj Singh Gouria said the minibus was on its way to Chilli village from Doda when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve. As a result, the minibus plunged into the deep gorge. The bus landed on the Kalnai River bed and its roof was blown off by the impact, another police official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via the official PMO Twitter account, said he was “distressed by the loss of life due to a bus crash in Doda”. Anguished by the loss of human life following a bus accident in Doda. All possible assistance is provided to the injured and I pray for their speedy recovery: PM arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 12, 2021 Mr Gouria said rescuers, including police, army and residents, immediately took action and transferred 10 seriously injured people to hospital, where four of them were pronounced dead. and another died of injuries upon admission. Two other seriously injured people died during treatment at Doda District Hospital and Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu, he added. The dead were identified as Yasir Hussain, 26, Shukar Din, 60, Kali Begum, 50, Anju Devi, 28, Sudesha Devi, 40, Kalu Begum, 40, and Prem Chand, 60, said the SP. Three of the injured are being treated at GMC, Jammu, he said. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) joined the casualty airlift operation. A message was received in the late afternoon about a bus that had tipped over in the valley near Doda. A 130 HU IAF helicopter commanded by Wing Commander Mukul Khare was immediately put into service. to rescue seriously injured passengers, ”a defense spokesperson said. He said the helicopter quickly reached the Doda playground from where four injured passengers and seven officers were embarked.

The helicopter took off for Jammu. The injured passengers were quickly taken to an ambulance and turned over to authorities for further treatment, the spokesperson said. He said the IAF reacted quickly and rescued the people so they could get medical treatment as soon as possible.







