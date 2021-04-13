Trump-appointed Federico Klein released on bail





Although Federico Klein has shown a “clear desire to use force to advance his personal convictions,” a federal judge ordered his release.

WASHINGTON A former State Department member appointed by President Donald Trump will be released from prison pending trial on charges related to the Capitol Riot following a ruling by a federal judge on Monday.

Federico Klein was the first appointed by Trump to be indicted in the case. He faces six counts, including allegations that he attacked officers with a police riot shield. He is also accused of inciting the crowd inside the tunnels of the Capitol, allegedly shouting, We need fresh people as part of the first wave of combat officers.

Klein resigned from the State Department two weeks after the riot and was arrested in March after a number of witnesses, including a former State Department colleague, saw his photo on an FBI research poster and denounced it.

In March, a federal magistrate ordered his detention until trial. Federal prosecutors had cited his violent and enthusiastic participation in the Capitol riot as a reason for keeping him behind bars.

On Monday, however, U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates overturned the ruling, ruling that the 42-year-old Annandale, Va. Resident could be released on GPS surveillance and house arrest.

Deciding it was a close call, Bates said Klein did not pose a substantial potential threat to the community, despite his clear willingness to use force to advance his personal beliefs.

#CapitolRiot: Today, despite the conclusion that Trump’s nominee #FedericoKlein has shown “clear disregard for the safety of others and the country” and has “demonstrated a willingness to use force to advance his personal convictions, “he can be released on bail. pic.twitter.com/QqZ9lNaPrr

– Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) April 12, 2021

Kleins’ conduct on January 6 showed a clear disregard for the safety of others and the country, Bates wrote. The government has shown through clear and convincing evidence that it used persistent force against several officers, repeatedly pressing a stolen riot shield against them to enter the Capitol building and stop the certification of the election He There is no evidence, however, that he injured an officer or anyone else, or that he destroyed federal property or sought to do either.

Bates pointed to Kleins’ lack of criminal history and the lack of effort to obstruct the FBI investigation as further support for his decision.

Bates ordered Klein’s release as soon as possible. Then the next hearing date in the case is set for May 10 at 10 a.m.

