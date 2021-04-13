UN official: Flexibility to help the nation achieve its carbon targets





An aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows wind turbines in the Jiucaiping Scenic Site in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. [Photo/Xinhua]

By not setting specific economic goals for the next five years, China has freed up more flexibility to achieve sustainable growth and meet its carbon emission reduction targets, a UN official said. Beate Trankmann, resident representative of the United Nations Development Program in China, said China can provide useful resources and lessons for developing countries looking to go green. Instead of setting a target for economic growth, the 14th five-year plan (2021-25) stipulated that the growth target should be kept “within a reasonable range,” which was a positive step, she said in an exclusive interview with China Daily. “This indicates that China is shifting from years of rapid quantitative growth to better and more sustainable growth, leaving more room to pursue other equally important goals, including environmental ones,” he said. she declared. Trankmann also praised China for setting carbon reduction targets last year when the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic. While addressing the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link in September, President Xi Jinping announced that China intends to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve neutrality. carbon before 2060. “It was a vital commitment that came at a critical time when there were strong temptations to relax climate measures to spur economic recovery from the pandemic,” Trankmann said. “This has helped pave the way for a transition to decarbonization both at home and abroad.” Many climate experts agree that absolute emissions will need to peak by 2025 for China to be firmly on the carbon neutral path before 2060. “Achieving the goal of carbon neutrality is even more difficult for China, where growth is still relatively high compared to other regions of the world,” she said. “Carbon intensity needs to decline at a rate that more than offsets increases in emissions from growth, while energy use needs to be controlled.”

