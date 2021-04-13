Children’s winners Cressida Cowell and Michael Rosen call on Boris Johnson to save elementary school libraries





Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell MBE called on Boris Johnson to put elementary school libraries at the heart of the government’s response to the pandemic by limiting spending by $ 100 million a year to preserve threatened facilities. Mrs. Cowell, famous for her How to train your dragon series, sent an open letter to the Prime Minister, signed by his award-winning predecessors Michael Rosen and Quentin Blake, as well as literacy organizations, highlighting the shocking reality of the availability of libraries in schools. The author warned that a lack of space, resources and expertise had left one in eight English primary schools without any designated library space. The newsletter i latest news and analysis Ms Cowell wrote: Millions of children, especially those in the poorest communities most affected by the pandemic, miss out on opportunities to experience the life-changing magic of reading one that research shows OECD, is a key indicator of a child’s future success. She asked: How can a child become a reader for pleasure if his parents or guardians cannot afford to buy books, and their elementary school does not have a library, or if that library is terribly insufficient? Ms Cowell compared the lack of services in prisons, where inmates have statutory access to a library. A closed annual € 100 million investment could help ensure that all schools have access to the key ingredients needed to create and maintain a library space and develop a culture of reading for enjoyment, said Ms Cowell, named the recipient for children of Waterstones in 2019. Kate Chisholm, headmistress of Skerne Park Primary School in Darlington, said her students had some access to books at school, but with shrinking budgets they are old and well used, and not very appealing to that children take them and read them at home. < class=""> Read more Prince Philip: The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award saved me from crime As our children and their families are among the least engaged in achieving their aspirations, having new glossy books presented in a beautiful library space would be such an incentive to allow for excellent love and positive associations with books and life. reading, she added. Skerne Park is one of six schools that will benefit from Life-changes Libraries, a project supported by Ms. Cowell and the BookTrust, which helps students eligible for free school meals develop a culture of reading for fun.

