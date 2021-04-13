Major parties lock horns: PPP quits PDM posts





KARACHI / LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that his party will resign from all offices of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protest unfair treatment and the publication of a PPP show cause notice.

He announced this by briefing the media on decisions made by the PPP Central Executive Committee, whose two-day meeting ended on Monday. The PPP chairman was accompanied by senior party leaders at the press conference.

Our version was the same yesterday as it is today; resignations (from assemblies) are an atomic bomb and should be treated as a weapon of last resort. Anyone who wants to quit should quit, but they shouldn’t dictate any other party, Bilawal said.

He said the policy was made for honor and equality and demanded that the PDM apologize to the PPP and the Awami National Party for the unfair treatment. He said they would not leave the ANP alone as they stood alongside the separate PDM party.

He said there was no precedent for the publication of justification notices in previous movements led in the country by the alliance of opposition political parties. He recalled that no justification notice had been issued before when the PDM action plan had not been implemented.

The PPP chairman said no justification notice was issued when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was given the chance to secure five seats in the Punjab Senate. He said the ruling PTI would have emerged victorious if it had boycotted the by-elections on the advice of some other parties.

The opposition-versus-opposition policy is unacceptable and CEC supporters have promised that the PTI regime will not be allowed to sit comfortably, he added.

He said the CEC rejected the PDM’s justification notice and decided to resign from all PDM posts to protest the inappropriate behavior, procedures and attitude of some members of the alliance board.

We will not back down from our struggle, we will stand alongside the ANP and take all decisions in consultation. Our doors are open to any party that opposes the PTI regime, ”he added. He said earlier that the common cause of the opposition had been undermined because the issue of the long march against the current government was improperly linked to the resignations (of parliament).

Opposition from the opposition is unacceptable, he said. The PMLN must decide whether to oppose the chosen Imran Khan and the establishment or to oppose the PPP.

Bilawal stressed that the PMLN had also tried to wrest the right to secure the post of opposition leader in Gilgit-Baltistan from the PPP.

He said the PPP opposed the PTIMF anti-people deal (between the PTI government and the IMF) from day one because the details of the agreement between the PTI government and the IMF no. ‘were neither presented to Parliament nor made public.

He said the deal was damaging the Pakistani people and the economy as a whole. “This decision will be a burden on the poor of Pakistan. We strongly condemn it and our party demands that the PTI regime withdraw from this decision. This agreement is not in the interest of Pakistan which endangers its sovereignty and provokes a surge in inflation through a rise in the prices of electricity and gas, he added.

Speaking about the Kashmir issue discussed at the CEC, Bilawal said that the PPP and the people of Kashmir have a relationship spanning three generations, with his party never having compromised on the Kashmir issue and would. not in the future.

The chosen prime minister prayed for Modi’s victory when he knew that changing the status of detained Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Indians) was part of the BJP manifesto. When Modi changed the status of the detained valley, the incompetent prime minister said what he could do, the PPP chairman said.

He added that Parliament was not confident about Kashmir’s policy, nor was it informed whether or not there would be trade with India.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said that Kashmir was an issue he couldn’t be wrong about even in his sleep. But there is an Imran Khan, who is just blundering on this issue, he said, adding that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir cannot afford an incompetent prime minister and that the only way to find the right direction on the Kashmir issue is to oust Imran Khan.

Bilawal said the CEC urged the federal government to ensure the supply of vaccines to citizens for the prevention of the coronavirus and also rejected a possible amendment to the Pakistani penal code to take action against criticism of the armed forces.

The CEC also expressed concern over the issue of hidden cameras in voting booths during senatorial elections and called this act equal to rigging senatorial elections.

Speaking about the census issue, Bilawal said the PPP has been voicing objections and concerns about it since 2017. In order to avoid delays in the general elections and hamper the democratic process, the census results have been temporarily accepted on condition that five percent of census results would be rechecked later. Holding a fair and transparent census is as important as holding a fair and transparent general election, he said, adding that the PPP required a clean and transparent census and that the issue would be addressed at a joint parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz told Lahore that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will make a decision on the PPP’s reaction to the justification notice that it had been issued.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Maryam said the decision to issue a PPP rationale notice was taken unanimously by the PDM, not just one party.

She said eight parties of the PDM were united and committed to their cause. The struggle of the opposition anti-government coalition has been launched to correct the leadership of the Pakistans as well as to get rid of the currently selected government, she said.

It is now in the wisdom of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman how he reacts to the PPP reaction to the show cause notice, she said, adding that we would sit on the PDM and decide. what to do about it.

Speaking about the victory of PMLN candidate Nosheen Iftikhar in the NA-75 Daska by-ballots, she said the PMLN was in competition with the state apparatus. The victory in the Daska by-election is not just a victory over a seat; it is the victory of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative, which will bring a big change in the next election, said Maryam.

She said the PTI candidate along with its leaders and workers were unable to win despite the rigging in February this year and that attempts were made to suppress and eliminate the PMLN.

She said that Daskas ‘victory showed that people had accepted Nawaz Sharifs’ narrative and that this narrative beat the ruling PTI despite being in London.

She said the PTI candidate ran for the Supreme Court but ultimately faced a humiliating defeat on the ground at the hands of the people of Daska. Maryam also said that repeated efforts were made to break up the party, but failed to defeat the lions of Nawaz Sharif. She said the PMLN is one and will remain intact.

Responding to a question about Jahangir Khan Tareen, Maryam said she didn’t want to say anything about it. She said, however, that there was a lesson to be learned from what happened with him. They used her plane when they needed it, she said. At that time, he (Tareen) was not part of the sugar mafia.

Speaking about the National Accountability Bureau, Maryam said the NAB has become an institution of political engineering and the government is using it to suppress opposition.

There is no doubt that the NAB is an institution of political revenge and that is why it was planning to arrest me on the date of the long march, she accused. The PMLN stands in front of Imran Khan with force, she said.

Maryam added that PTI MPs and MPAs were suffering disintegration and Imran Khan’s own people were speaking out against him. Responding to a question, Maryam said she would be traveling to Karachi soon to tell people what this government was doing to them. She said that if the PMLN succeeds in Karachi, it will improve people’s lives. Karachi must be developed by making it a cradle of peace. Make Miftah Ismail succeed if you want a prosperous and developed Pakistan, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos