The story of the minister crying, begging, asking to enter Jokowi’s cabinet





SATURDAY afternoon, March 27, 2021, I met the President of the People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) at number 80 of Jalan Proklamasi, in central Jakarta. A row of thick books on the shelves is part of the interior design of the room we met. “I want to write about Mas Bamsoet, which I read in your books,” I told him at that time. “Go ahead,” Bamsoet replied. “Including books Republic of Comedy 1/2 President issued in 2015? »Ask me again. “There is no problem,” replied the president of the DPR 208-2019. During our two-hour conversation with him, we also discussed the administration of President Joko Widodo. During our discussion, Bamsoet said: “Pak Jokowi once said that my criticism of him was harsh, but he also said that it was good and that it was good.” I also read Jokowi’s words in a book on Bamsoet published by Gramedia in September 2018, shortly after becoming president of the DPR. The title Bambang Soesatyo – journalists in Senayan. I also contributed to the writing of the book. A number of figures commented on the back of the book. There is President Joko Widodo, 2014-2019 Vice President Jusuf Kalla, General Police Chief of State Intelligence Agency (BIN) (Purn) Budi Gunawan (BG), Commander of TNI , Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto and Indonesian National Police Chief (2016 – 2019) Police General Tito Karnavian. Jokowi, among others, said: “My first impression of Bamsoet, if you criticize it very spicy.” “But I know Bamsoet is consistent and what it is. The difficult and winding journey as a journalist and a strong entrepreneurial spirit as an entrepreneur matured his conscience and his thoughts in politics, “ Jokowi continued in his comments on Bamsoet. Meanwhile, Jusuf Kalla said: “Bamsoet is doing well in his heavy duty as president of the DPR-RI.” “It is neutral and cools the temperature of parliament. Armed with his potential as a hard-working journalist, he is always respectful, intelligent and skillful in communication. “ JK continued. Budi Gunawan commented that as a journalist and current president of the DPR, Bamsoet constantly reveals various constructive facts and thoughts.

